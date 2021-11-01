Max Holloway and family dress up as characters from popular anime 'Demon Slayer' for Halloween 

Max Holloway is an avid fan of anime. Come Halloween night, 'Blessed' showed off his love for the art form by dressing up as characters from the beloved anime series, Demon Slayer (Japanese: Kimetsu no Yaiba). Holloway was joined by his fiancee, professional surfer Alessa Quizon and son Rush in the cosplay.

Max Holloway dressed up as the main protagonist Tanjiro Kamado in the latter's trademark black-and-sea-green checkered haori over a black costume, complete with the white bands looped around his calves and ankles. He also donned a distinct pair of hanafuda earrings with an image of the rising sun over a mountain.

Holloway's partner dressed up as major supporting character Mitsuri Kanroji, covered in a black-and-white uniform and green stockings while wearing a light pink wig that faded into lime green. His son Rush cosplayed the character of Zenitsu Agatsuma in a pale orange jacket.

Max Holloway posted pictures of himself with family, wishing his fans and followers a 'Happy Halloween.'

Max Holloway is self-admittedly one of the biggest nerds in the UFC. He is an avid gamer who streams on Twitch and YouTube, so his Halloween costume for this year comes as a surprise to no one.

Max Holloway plans on fighting Conor McGregor next year

The former UFC featherweight champion seemingly wants to fight a former foe in Conor McGregor early next year.

Conor McGregor recently posted a snapshot from their 2013 bout on Twitter. Under MMA journalist Sean Sheehan's tweet, he asked his followers to reply with the last MMA picture saved on their phones.

Max Holloway replied to Conor McGregor's tweet, suggesting a matchup for March 2022.

In their previous encounter at UFC Fight Night 26, Conor McGregor defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision. The Irishman is currently out of action because of the broken leg suffered at UFC 264 in a KO loss against Dustin Poirier. He recently posted a video of training on the pads for the first time since the injury.

Max Holloway, on the other hand, bounced back from consecutive title losses to Alexander Volkanovski with a decision win over Calvin Kattar. He is slated to face Yair Rodriguez next at UFC Fight Night 197, set to go down on November 13, 2021, at UFC Apex.

