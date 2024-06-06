5 MMA submission techniques every UFC fighter should know

In the world of the UFC, it's always thrilling to see a brutal knockout. However, a slick submission is perhaps even more impressive to witness.

The top fighters in the UFC are usually experts at all kinds of submission techniques, but in many ways, the most deadly holds are the most common.

At the end of the day, there's a reason why certain submission holds are rare to see in the octagon, while others are far more common.

Here, then, are five MMA submission techniques that every UFC fighter ought to know.

#5 Brabo Choke - used by Islam Makhachev to submit Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Given that the majority of the submission techniques on this list target the upper body, it would've been easy to slot a leg-based submission hold into the No.5 spot.

However, in MMA, leglocks are a highly risky technique that leaves a fighter wide open to eat strikes. In fact, only a handful of fighters - Frank Mir and Rousimar Palhares to name two - were really renowned for using them in the octagon.

The brabo choke, then - or its close cousins, the D'Arce choke and the anaconda choke - seems to be more en vogue in modern-day MMA. In fact, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev used the technique to submit Dustin Poirier this past weekend.

In essence, the brabo choke lands somewhere between the guillotine choke and the arm triangle choke. It sees the attacking fighter thread their arm under the neck and armpit of their opponent, and then grasp the biceps of their other arm, while pinning the opponent to the ground. Eventually, this cuts off the flow of blood to the brain, prompting a tapout.

Traditionally, the choke is used by fighters with longer arms, as, theoretically at least, it should be easier for them to thread their arms into the correct position. However, in recent years, it's become an opportunistic submission, as we saw from Makhachev this past weekend.

As one of the more visually striking submission holds, as well as a highly effective technique, any fighter wishing to ascend to the top of the UFC should make the brabo - or D'Arce - part of their arsenal.

#4 Triangle Choke - used by Anderson Silva to submit Chael Sonnen at UFC 117

The brilliance of submission fighting - particularly Brazilian jiu-jitsu - is that with the correct skills, a fighter can be just as dangerous from their back as they are from top position.

Fighting from the back is always a little risky in MMA, for the simple reason that unlike in grappling, an opponent in top position can utilize strikes to their advantage.

However, there are a number of deadly submission techniques that can be utilized from underneath, and one of the best is the triangle choke.

This hold sees the attacking fighter use their legs to snare the neck and one arm of their opponent in the triangle shape that gives the submission its name.

By applying pressure with the legs, the blood flow to the opponent's brain is then cut off, forcing them to tap out or pass out.

We've seen numerous examples of the triangle choke in action in the UFC over the years. Perhaps the most notable, of course, would be Anderson Silva's famous last-gasp submission of Chael Sonnen in their 2010 middleweight title bout.

In that fight, Sonnen had enjoyed top position for the majority of the five rounds, abusing 'The Spider' with punches and elbows, only to fall victim to a triangle choke he never saw coming.

To add to its overall excellence as a submission technique, the triangle choke also has a handful of slight variants, including the mounted triangle, flying triangle and triangle/armbar combination.

All of these variants are equally as deadly as the original, if more rare. Overall, then, if a fighter in the UFC is willing to fight from their back, the triangle choke is a must for their skillset.

#3 Armbar - used by Ronda Rousey to submit Liz Carmouche at UFC 157

One of the most adaptable and deadly submission techniques used in MMA is the armbar. In essence, it's a hold that, while relatively simple, can also be remarkably brutal when used correctly.

The armbar sees the attacking fighter isolate one of their opponent's arms, usually by securing it at the wrist and trapping it between their legs. From there, they look to use their hips and legs to apply pressure to the trapped limb, hyperextending it at the elbow and forcing the victim to tap out.

If the victim does not submit, their elbow may be dislocated, or worse still, their forearm may snap entirely.

The latter was the fate of Tim Sylvia in his 2004 UFC heavyweight title bout with Frank Mir in what was one of the nastiest visuals in MMA history.

The fighter most synonymous with the armbar in the UFC, though, would be former bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey. She scored three tapouts using the armbar during her title reign, which lasted from 2013 to 2015.

The adaptability of the armbar is what makes it such a key part of a fighter's arsenal. The hold can be secured from both the top position and from underneath, has a number of variants, and can also be locked up with remarkable speed.

To add to this, the armbar can be highly effective against overzealous fighters throwing punches from above - as we saw when Kevin Holland caught Michal Oleksiejczuk in the hold after being dropped this past weekend.

With all of these things considered, it's easy to see why the armbar is one of the most common, and effective submission tools for any UFC fighter to have in their arsenal.

#2 Guillotine Choke - used by Jon Jones to submit Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

The guillotine choke is definitely one of the most useful submission techniques for any MMA fighter to master, and that's because it's probably the ultimate opportunistic hold.

As its name suggests, the hold sees the attacking fighter use their arms to encircle the neck - and sometimes one of the arms - of their opponents like the blade of a guillotine.

From there, the attacker will squeeze and, depending on the variant being used, either prevent the blood flow to the victim's brain or prevent the air flow to their lungs.

The guillotine choke is applied from in front of the opponent, but can be latched onto from a standing position or on the ground. In MMA, it's primarily used against an opponent shooting in for a takedown, meaning that anyone looking for a single or double leg probably needs to protect their neck too.

A great example of this in the UFC was seen in the 2015 heavyweight title bout between Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum. In this instance, a tired Velasquez lunged in for a takedown, left his neck open, and moments later, 'Vai Cavalo' snared him in a guillotine and forced him to tap.

The UFC's most deadly guillotine choke artist, though, is probably Jon Jones. His guillotine choke victories over Lyoto Machida and Ciryl Gane are among his signature finishes, with the former being choked unconscious by 'Bones' from a standing position.

The guillotine choke is not without its risks, particularly if the attacker decides to pull guard in an attempt to maximize leverage. In this case, if the opponent can free their head, they find themselves in prime position to punish the often-tired attacker with strikes.

However, due to its effectiveness against the takedown and the speed in which it can be suddenly applied, the guillotine choke is one submission technique every fighter ought to perfect.

#1 Rear Naked Choke - used by Charles Oliveira to submit Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

The submission technique most commonly used in the UFC - and the one that most MMA fighters would look to master - is the rear naked choke.

It's the most simple hold on this list, but it's also the most effective. The hold sees the attacker encircle their opponent's neck with their arm before grasping the biceps of their opposing arm and squeezing. From there, the victim must tap out - or pass out.

There are, of course, ways that a defending fighter can attempt to escape the rear naked choke. One method sees them tuck their chin, attempting to jam it into their collarbone as tightly as possible, preventing the attacker's arm from slipping across the neck.

Another sees the defending fighter look to peel off the attacker's hands - often grabbing their gloves - before that fateful grasp of the biceps can occur. If it does, the fight is usually over.

The rear naked choke has been used from day one to great effect in the UFC. Royce Gracie submitted two of his three foes en route to winning the tournament on the promotion's first-ever show, for instance.

However, while the technique looks like one that anyone could perform, it's clear that some fighters have mastered it more than others. Charles Oliveira, for instance, who submitted Justin Gaethje with the hold in their 2022 lightweight title bout, has scored no fewer than six rear naked chokes in the octagon.

The record for the most rear naked choke submissions in UFC history, though, belongs to the legendary Demian Maia, who scored eight in his octagon career.

Overall, then, the rear naked choke is probably the most effective submission technique in MMA, and it's one that every fighter ought to know.