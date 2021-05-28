5 must-watch hilarious videos of 'mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov

18-year-old Russian Hasbulla Magomedov has taken social media by storm over the last few weeks.

Hasbulla, who is around three feet tall, first made waves for a staredown with musician Abdu Rozik. The duo have reportedly fought, with a push-up challenge and a press conference (which got 5.9 million views on YouTube in just one day) providing fans across the world with endless entertainment.

Here are five hilarious videos of Hasbulla Magomedov that you simply cannot miss.

#5 Hasbulla Magomedov's workout routine

Respect for Abdu but Hasbulla is just on a whole other level 🐐 https://t.co/sukSn0QINP pic.twitter.com/RhmHI54EpT — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 24, 2021

Hasbulla Magomedov may be short in stature, but he certainly isn't short of heart. He has been seen taking part in several workouts intended to prepare him for his fight against Abdu Rozik. Shadowboxing, agility drills, work on the heavy bag and even weightlifting with rocks - Hasbulla has done it all.

#4 Hasbulla Magomedov takes flight

Although he's 18 years old, Hasbulla Magomedov weighs only around 35 pounds. Unfortunately for him, that means that he can be airborne while being suspended by an army of balloons.

In the above video, Hasbulla can be seen strapped into a harness as countless balloons lift him a few feet up in the air. Although he isn't in any real danger of floating away, with his friends keeping hold of the strings, he appears to be fairly panicked - and understandably so.

It truly does seem like anything Hasbulla does is not only funny but endearing as well.

#3 Hasbulla Magomedov throws a perfect hook

Be careful around the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/L46w6Z453x — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 18, 2021

This was perhaps the video that catapulted Hasbulla Magomedov to the status of a viral internet sensation. He is seen snatching a phone from a friend, before executing a technically perfect hook that catches him flush on the cheek. Hasbulla then hilariously runs away as his friend chases after him.

#2 Hasbulla Magomedov brutally finishes Ben Askren

Ben Askren has been on the wrong end of two knockouts that many in the MMA community would term embarrassing - in his recent boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul and during UFC 239 against Jorge Masvidal.

Askren suffered the fastest knockout in UFC history as 'Gamebred' landed a flying knee merely five seconds after the fight began. A user on Twitter has hilariously edited Hasbulla Magomedov throwing a vicious kick to knock 'Funky' out cold.

Jon Anik famous 'the fight clock is brought to you by Modelo' and Joe Rogan's astonished 'oooooh' also make appearances in the hysterical video.

#1 Hasbulla Magomedov lives up to his nickname 'mini Khabib'

Hasbulla Magomedov earned his nickname 'mini Khabib' by pulling off several accurate impersonations of the former UFC lightweight champion, whom he shares a cordial relationship with.

Hasbulla mimicked Khabib Nurmagomedov's behavior on the scale to perfection. 'The Eagle' used to indicate that his fate is not in his hands but in god's, and his miniature version put forth a commendable piece of imitation.

In the above video, he can even be seen imitating Conor McGregor's famous scream while flexing on the weigh-in scale.