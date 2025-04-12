5 observations from the UFC 314 weigh-ins

With less than 24 hours to go before UFC 314, it's time to get excited. This event could well be one of the best of 2025 thus far.

UFC 314's weigh-ins took place yesterday, with an early, official weigh-in being followed by a ceremonial one, complete with face-offs, later in the evening.

As always, the weigh-in was relatively eventful, perhaps offering some clues to what might happen at tonight's event.

Here, then, are five observations from UFC 314's weigh-in.

#5. Only one fighter missed weight for their bout

Aside from two exceptions, UFC 314's weigh-in went without a hitch, with the great majority of the fighters hitting their allotted weight.

Unfortunately, one fighter missed weight entirely. French bantamweight Nora Cornolle could only hit 137.5 pounds for her clash with Hailey Cowan, which is set to open the event's preliminary card.

Cornolle's miss wasn't for lack of trying, too. Initially, 'Wonder' came in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the 136-pound allowance, despite stripping naked on the scale behind a black curtain.

Following this miss, she returned for a second attempt after being granted an extra hour. This time, despite going to the extreme of cutting some of her hair off, she could only reach 137.5 pounds.

The bout is set to go ahead with Cornolle losing 20% of her purse, but given her history, she could be on thin ice if she loses to Cowan tomorrow.

That's because last April, she also missed weight for an eventual win over Melissa Mullins, coming in at 138.5 pounds.

The UFC never looks kindly upon multiple weight misses like this. Given Cornolle is coming into tonight's event off the back of a loss, a second defeat in a row could see her issued her walking papers.

#4. Jean Silva's weigh-in was typically odd

Ever since his UFC debut last year, Jean Silva has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the featherweight division's best prospects.

'Lord' has also gained a reputation for eccentricity, largely stemming from his bizarre walk-out for his first octagon bout, as well as the trash-talk he's aimed at Bryce Mitchell leading up to this event.

Predictably, then, his weigh-in yesterday was easily the oddest of the event.

Where Mitchell made weight easily, Silva appeared to struggle to hit the allotted 145-pound mark.

The Brazilian stood behind the black curtain to strip down on the scale and appeared to be ranting angrily at an onlooker in his native Portuguese. At a first attempt, he only managed to make 147 pounds.

A second attempt, though, saw a shaky-looking 'Lord' hit the 146-pound mark, all whilst still ranting and raving.

Whether this tricky weight cut will affect Silva tonight, of course, remains to be seen. Either way, given his staredown with Mitchell at the ceremonial weigh-in was probably the night's most intense moment, his fight will be one to watch closely in Miami.

#3. Patricio Pitbull looked confident - but perhaps undersized - for his UFC debut

UFC 314 will mark the octagon debut of one of the most successful Bellator fighters of all time in the form of Patricio Pitbull.

The Brazilian claimed both the featherweight and lightweight titles in that promotion, and will make his debut tonight at 145 pounds against former interim champ Yair Rodriguez.

Pitbull looked supremely confident when he stepped onto the scale yesterday. He was clearly in phenomenal shape, hit the 145-pound mark with ease, and was quick to yell to anyone watching that should anything happen to either of the headliners, he'd be ready to step in.

That won't happen now, barring anything bizarre tonight, as Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes both made weight without issue.

Pitbull, though, is likely to have his hands full with Rodriguez. It was notable that when they faced off at the ceremonial weigh-in, 'El Pantera' was substantially taller than the former Bellator champ, meaning he'll have a reach advantage tonight.

Whether that will play into the fight, of course, only time will tell.

#2. Paddy Pimblett looked to be in the best shape of his career

Popular lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett will attempt to make a big step up at UFC 314.

He's been matched with perennial contender and former Bellator champ Michael Chandler in the event's co-headliner in what will be the biggest fight of his career.

It's been hard to argue with Pimblett's fighting skills thus far, as he's gone unbeaten in the octagon at 6-0.

However, 'Paddy the Baddy' has come under fire at times for his lifestyle and diet when he isn't in fight camp. Like his fellow Englishman, legendary boxer Ricky Hatton, Pimblett has become renowned for gaining a lot of weight in his 'off-season'.

Earlier this month, though, Pimblett revealed that he'd banned three of his favorite foods - burgers and chips, Thai food and Chinese food - in the build-up to this fight.

Judging by his appearance on the scale yesterday, it appears to have paid off. 'Paddy the Baddy' looked to be in the best shape of his career, hit 156 pounds, and didn't look drawn out or drained.

When it came to his staredown with Chandler, too, he didn't look fazed in the face of his most dangerous foe, instead smiling at 'Iron Mike' nonchalantly.

So will Pimblett's more serious approach to this fight pay off? One thing is for certain: if it does and he can overcome Chandler, nobody will ever be able to talk his abilities down or label him overhyped again.

#1. Alexander Volkanovski's time away looked to have done him good from a physical perspective

UFC 314's headliner will see the vacant featherweight title on the line, as former champ Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to reclaim it by beating fast-rising prospect Diego Lopes.

Both men weighed in for the fight with no issues, with 'Alexander the Great' and Lopes hitting 145 pounds on the dot.

Lopes was, unsurprisingly, in phenomenal shape for the fight. The Mexico-based Brazilian has essentially never not been in great shape for any of his UFC bouts.

However, there were a few more questions around Volkanovski, who turned 36 years old in September. The Australian hadn't quite looked his best for his previous fight against Ilia Topuria, and suffered a bad knockout defeat, losing his title in the process.

That fight was over a year ago, though, and it appears that some time away has done Volkanovski good, at least from a physical perspective.

'Alexander the Great' looked lean, mean, and ready to go at the weigh-ins, and then told Joe Rogan that it felt "good to be back" before vowing to reclaim his title.

If Volkanovski is indeed back to his best, then Lopes could be in a world of trouble come fight time tonight.

