5 potential opponents for Calvin Kattar after his latest win

On Saturday, Calvin Kattar got back to winning ways with an excellent display over highly-rated contender Giga Chikadze. The win saw Kattar bounce back from his loss to Max Holloway and he is now poised for a big fight next time out.

Kattar's performance was exactly what he needed. He put his one-sided defeat to Holloway behind him with a similarly one-sided win over Chikadze. Going into the bout, many had suggested the Georgian deserved to be in the title picture but it is now the American who features in that discussion.

As good as the win was, Kattar is not likely to be challenging for the title in his next fight. He ought to look for a step up in competition that gets him closer to the belt. The 33-year-old is also in a position where he might be able to raise his profile by taking on one of the big names in the featherweight division.

Here are five potential opponents for Calvin Kattar after his latest win:

#5. Calvin Kattar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Chan Sung Jung holds a record of 17-6

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung is scheduled to face Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 273 on April 9. This presents some issues for a potential bout with Kattar.

For starters, as good as Kattar's performance was, he won't be challenging for the title in his next bout, meaning if Zombie wins in April, we'll have to wait for this matchup. Additionally, given the date of the title fight, Kattar will have to be okay with waiting until the second half of 2022 to face 'The Korean Zombie'.

However, should 'The Korean Zombie' lose at UFC 273 he will become exactly the sort of opponent that Kattar should be facing next. Kattar has proven he is ready to get back in there with elite level competition and Chan Sung Jung would most certainly provide him with that.

