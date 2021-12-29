5 opponents Conor McGregor must fight before retiring

Conor McGregor is the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever seen. Any opponent he faces is immediately elevated into mainstream attention and usually receives a significantly bigger payday than they would get fighting anyone else.

However, some have suggested that McGregor's time at the top of the sport could soon be up. McGregor has now lost three of his last four UFC bouts. At 33-years-old, it's not inconceivable that 'The Notorious' could be beginning to slow down.

On top of this, McGregor has 'retired' from the sport on a number of occasions in the past. Given the success he has enjoyed, he certainly has no need to continue fighting longer than he desires.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!

With that being said, McGregor could conceivably keep fighting for the best part of the next 10 years. There is little to suggest that his recent mixed results are causing his popularity to take a hit.

The sport is certainly better when 'The Notorious' is involved so hopefully we will get many years yet of McGregor competing at a high level. If that does prove to be the case, there are plenty of opponents the Irishman has yet to face that would produce compelling matchups for fans everywhere.

Here are five matchups we simply must get to see before Conor McGregor eventually retires:

#5. Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett knocked out Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut

This one might seem like a bizarre choice at first given Paddy Pimblett has only had one fight in the UFC thus far. However, particularly in the UK MMA scene, fans have dreamt of a clash between these former Cage Warriors featherweight champions for some time.

Pimblett's career thus far does seem to share a number of similarities with that of 'The Notorious'. Both fighters built a substantial following in Cage Warriors before making big splashes in their respective UFC debuts.

While it may be tricky for Pimblett to cement himself as a big enough star to command a shot at Conor McGregor right now, he certainly seems to be on course for it. If the pair were to meet in the octagon, it would undoubtedly be the biggest fight in the history of British & Irish MMA.

