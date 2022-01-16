5 opponents for Julianna Pena in 2022

Julianna Pena is coming off a spectacular 2021. She shocked the MMA world at UFC 269 when she submitted Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. The former TUF winner was a significant underdog against Nunes and overcame the odds.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ will now garner plenty of interest for her next fight. The win over Nunes made her a much bigger star in the sport, and rightfully so. After pulling off an upset of that magnitude, more fans could begin rallying behind her as she defends the title. There are plenty of options for her going forward.

She could decide to defend her title against the top contenders at bantamweight. Another option would see her move either to 145lbs or 125lbs in an attempt of achieving double champion status. This list will look at five possible opponents for Julianna Pena in 2022.

#5. Pena vs. Irene Aldana

Third-ranked women’s bantamweight Irene Aldana could be a possible opponent for the champion at some point. She is coming off a first-round TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya and has won three of her last four bouts. Aldana’s only hurdle in getting a bout with the champion is that she missed weight in her win over Kunitskaya.

‘Robles’ is currently scheduled to fight fourth-ranked Aspen Ladd in April at UFC 273. She is currently in the mix at 135lbs and a win over Ladd would get her one step closer to a title shot.

Even if she doesn’t get a title opportunity, she could still fight 'The Venezuelan VIxen' should the champion lose the title. Aldana is a great striker and times her punches rather than throwing recklessly in hopes of earning a quick finish.

