5 opponents for Justin Gaethje when he returns to the UFC

Justin Gaethje is one of the most vicious strikers in the UFC. The former interim lightweight champion has made a career of putting on entertaining fights and finishing his opponents in devastating fashion. The American has earned Fight of the Night on six occasions and Performance of the Night four times.

Despite the accolades, 'The Highlight' has come up short in both his title fights. He was submitted by then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020 in the 'The Eagle's final bout. He was able to rebound with a spectacular unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler, only to then be submitted by Charles Oliveira in his second title attempt this past May. Although Gaethje is the No.3-ranked lightweight, it could be a while before he receives another title shot.

There are lucrative bouts at lightweight, and depending on the opponent, a welterweight move could also be appealing. This list will look at five opponents for Justin Gaethje when he returns to the UFC.

#5. No.6-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/5/12/2306… Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal in the works for UFC event on August 6 ( @DamonMartin Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal in the works for UFC event on August 6 (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2022/5/12/2306… https://t.co/yjeXVoobLo

No.6-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque would be a great test should Justin Gaethje attempt a move to 170 pounds. Luque is a very dynamic striker who is similar to 'The Highlight' in the way he utilizes leg-kicks. He is far from being a one-dimensional fighter, however, as he also has excellent jiu-jitsu.

19 of 'The Silent Assassin's' wins have come via stoppage: 11 wins via KO/TKO wins and 8 via submission. He is currently coming off a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad. Notably, the loss snapped his three-fight winning streak and removed him from title contention — for the time being. He will attempt to get back on track when he fights Geoff Neal on August 6.

Based on their fighting styles, Vincent Luque vs. Justin Gaethje could be an entertaining standup battle. It would be interesting to see whether 'The Highlight' is as durable at welterweight, considering the difference in power.

#4. Former UFC title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA Stephen Thompson has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC ✍🏻 Stephen Thompson has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC ✍🏻 https://t.co/Zxksuu5JxC

Although he is on a losing skid, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is still an entertaining fighter to watch in the UFC. The karate practitioner is a high-level striker and could be another option should Justin Gaethje test himself at 170 pounds. It wouldn't be the first time Thompson has fought a lightweight — he competed against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in 2018.

Gaethje and Thompson could produce an all-out slugfest, given their reputation for generating KO/TKO wins. Thompson is currently on a two-fight losing skid that includes unanimous decision losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. His most recent loss was more decisive than the last, with judges scoring the bout 30-26, 30-26, and 30-25 in favor of Muhammad.

The former welterweight title challenger was outmatched in the grappling and wrestling realms during both losses. Since 'Wonderboy' is going through a rough stretch, he could be more motivated to fight a striker of Justin Gaethje's caliber.

#3. Winner of No.5-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via @bokamotoespn) The UFC is finalizing a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi(via @bokamotoespn) The UFC is finalizing a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi 📍(via @bokamotoespn) https://t.co/Ay4JoQOcAy

Justin Gaethje could see a path to getting back into title contention in the UFC lightweight division. The winner of the upcoming bout between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot could be a realistic option. They are scheduled to square off on October 22 when the promotion returns to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Dariush has climbed the lightweight rankings since his loss to Alexander Hernandez in 2018. Since then, he's been riding a 7-fight winning streak, during which he defeated Thiago Moises, Drew Dober, and Tony Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Gamrot is on the rise at lightweight. The No.9-ranked lightweight is coming off his fourth straight win against Arman Tsarukyan, which earned Fight of the Night honors.

If 'Gamer' picks up the win, a bout against 'The Highlight' could elevate him into the title picture at 155 pounds. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, could maintain his ranking and keep himself active in a stacked division.

#2. Former UFC title challenger Dustin Poirier

UFC @ufc Poirier vs Gaethje ranks _____________ in all-time UFC fights. Poirier vs Gaethje ranks _____________ in all-time UFC fights. https://t.co/gFWtgLVfXH

Dustin Poirier has taken an extended break since his last UFC fight and could be looking for another lucrative payday. Both he and Justin Gaethje have something in common: they've lost title fights to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. With that said, now could be the right time for the promotion to book a rematch between the former interim champions.

'The Diamond' and 'The Highlight' last fought in 2018 in a bout that saw Poirier finish Justin Gaethje via fourth-round TKO. The loss was a turning point for Gaethje, as he then went on to win 4 straight fights. These victories included 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Edson Barbosa, and Tony Ferguson, and all came via KO/TKO.

Poirier has become a bigger star in the promotion in recent years after earning back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor. Both fighters are much more popular than they were in their first bout, so the rematch could attract plenty of attention to a pay-per-view card.

#1. Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor

There has been plenty of speculation about when Conor McGregor will make his UFC return and who his opponent will be. The former two-division champion is recovering from a leg injury he sustained during his last fight with Dustin Poirier. The timetable for his return looks to be sometime later this year or in the first quarter of 2023.

McGregor has kept himself relevant, and as always, many fighters are calling him out. Even former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was open to 'Mystic Mac' challenging him for the title.

Gaethje and McGregor are both strikers, so the bout would almost certainly garner plenty of attention. Michael Chandler, who competes at 155lbs, offered to fight 'The Notorious' at 170 pounds, so perhaps Justin Gaethje will do the same, especially if it means getting the most lucrative fight of his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far