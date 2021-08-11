5 logical fights for Nate Diaz when he makes his UFC return

Few fighters have proven to be as popular over the years as Nate Diaz. The no-nonsense, plant-based cardio machine pulls no punches and calls it how he sees it. In the process, he's won over audiences and pundits alike.

A 17-year veteran of MMA, Nate Diaz has shockingly never even challenged for a UFC title (barring a certain specialty belt in 2019). Despite his hit-and-miss record and surprising lack of accolades, Diaz continues to draw fans and interest whenever he shows up.

With his older brother Nick finally returning in September, the question has to be asked: when will we next see Nate in the octagon?

His first fight since UFC 244 did not go his way. Diaz found himself on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against rising star Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Despite the setback, Diaz has not expressed any interest in slowing down. At 36, and having stopped way too many shots with his head, it’s hard to say how much more mileage Diaz has left in him.

Having not won a fight since his decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Diaz needs his next fight to go his way. The question at this point is who does he face next?

Here are five logical match-ups for the Stockton hardman.

#5. Nate Diaz vs. Muslim Salikhov

After a two-year lay-off and a recent decision loss to Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz is no longer in the welterweight rankings. To get himself back on track, maybe taking on the man at the bottom of the top 15 is the right place to start.

Muslim Salikhov is on a five-fight win streak right now. The Sanda master is looking strong and last fought in June, beating Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision.

For Nate Diaz, if he wants any chance of finally getting a welterweight title shot before hanging up the gloves, Salikhov is where to start. If Diaz can use his endurance to hold Salikhov to the fifth round, the fight would likely be his.

As multi-talented as Salikhov is, he’s never been dragged that far into deep waters. Nate Diaz has the chin to handle Salikhov’s punishment too, making this a plausible win for the Stockton fan favorite.

