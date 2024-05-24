5 PFL fighters the UFC should sign after Kayla Harrison's successful debut

The PFL has found itself at the center of a fighter-related controversy, having released MMA standout Gegard Mousasi following the latter's threats of legal action. The Dutchman's frustrations with the promotion stem from his inactivity and their alleged disinterest in fulfilling his contract.

Unfortunately, he isn't the only fighter to express dissatisfaction with the PFL, as Douglas Lima has also come out accusing them of failing to honor his contract. With the seeming rise in fighter issues with the PFL, the UFC ought to jump at the chance to sign those who become disillusioned under Donn Davis' regime.

However, Mousasi turns 39 this year and is on a two-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, Lima is 36 and 1-4 in his last five fights. Neither man is on the UFC's radar at this point. But if not them, then who would they poach from the PFL?

#5 Renan Ferreira, PFL heavyweight champion

The UFC heavyweight division is as thin as it has been in a long time. While there is high-level talent in the top five, it is severely lacking outside of it. Thus, bringing in PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira wouldn't be a terrible option. While the Brazilian is currently scheduled to face Francis Ngannou, a UFC spot is tempting.

He is a towering knockout artist whose 13 wins are composed of 11 knockouts, one submission and just one decision. Signing him would inject much needed excitement in a weight class that's dominated by Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic, the latter two of whom are on their way out.

Check out Renan Ferreira's knockout of Ryan Bader:

Jones turns 37 this year and is coming off a major pectoral tendon tear, and has already spoken about retirement. Meanwhile, Miocic turns 42, with retirement knocking on his door. Aspinall will need fresh faces and interesting matchups for the future, and Ferreira could be one.

#4 Dakota Ditcheva, PFL women's flyweight

The UFC women's flyweight division has been dominated by Valentina Shevchenko for quite some time. Only recently did someone dethrone her and prevent her subsequent attempt at reclaiming 125-pound gold, and that was Alexa Grasso. But even then, there is a shortage of interesting flyweight matchups.

While Rose Namajunas is part of the weight class, as are Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, they don't inspire thrill in fans, save for 'Thus Rose.' Even then, Namajunas is a strawweight, while Blanchfield just lost to Fiorot, who while skilled, is not exciting. The same cannot be said for Dakota Ditcheva, a possible star.

Check out Dakota Ditcheva in action:

With Shevchenko on the decline, Ditcheva can beat and replace her as the division's resident high-level Thai kickboxer. She is also a knockout artist and undefeated, having stopped 9 of her 11 opponents. The UFC need only sign her from the PFL's shallow women's flyweight division.

#3 Cedric Doumbe, PFL welterweight

The sad part about Cedric Doumbe's connection to the UFC is that he was once briefly signed to the promotion. In fact, he was to be a staple of their expansion into France. Unfortunately, some complications regarding him getting sanctioned led to his departure from the organization.

He subsequently landed in the PFL's hands, and the all-time great kickboxer has looked like a star and world-beater in all but one bizarre bout. There is no bigger combat sports star in France than Doumbe, whose mere presence has drawn A-listers from the general sports world like Kylian Mbappe.

Check out Cedric Doumble's latest TKO:

Whatever misunderstanding the UFC and Doumbe have should be swept under the rug. He has the makings of a true superstar, and the UFC would be reckless if it allowed him to, in any way, draw even more attention to a rival promotion with his thrilling performances.

#2 Johnny Eblen, PFL middleweight/Bellator middleweight champion

Johnny Eblen is undefeated. That alone draws fan attention. More than that though, he is the Bellator middleweight champion, who was signed to the PFL following the latter's takeover of the former. He has previously claimed to be the best middleweight in the world.

Not only is he a skilled middleweight who would quickly bolster the UFC's stagnant 185-pound division with an injection of new blood, but he could prove to be a multi-divisional asset. His win and antics over Fabian Edwards would make him an interesting matchup for Leon Edwards, who currently reigns at welterweight.

Check out Johnny Eblen's TKO of Fabian Edwards:

The two have history due to Eblen's spat with the former's brother. The built-in narrative could do wonders for Edwards if Eblen either decides to move down to welterweight or Edwards to middleweight.

#1 Francis Ngannou, PFL heavyweight

There is no hiding the fact that the UFC's decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou raised eyebrows in the MMA world. The Cameroonian power-puncher was the UFC heavyweight champion at the time, and seemed primed for a matchup with Jon Jones once the promotion sorted the money situation out.

Unfortunately, that never came to pass, and 'The Predator' has found a new home for himself in the PFL, where he is signed to a monster of a contract. Jones is still interested in the matchup, and so is Ngannou. Why else would they still tease it every chance they get?

However, it is up to the UFC to swallow its pride and welcome the lineal MMA heavyweight champion back into the fold while there's still interest in him following his devastating loss to Anthony Joshua.