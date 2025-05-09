5 possible headline fights for UFC 317 feat. Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Traditionally, the event that goes alongside International Fight Week is the biggest of the year. However, with just over seven weeks to go, UFC 317 does not have a main event.

So which fight could turn out to be the headliner for the event, if the promotion wants it to be the year's biggest event?

As always, there are a lot of possibilities, but they could all depend on numerous moving parts. Here, then, are five potential headliners for UFC 317.

#5. UFC flyweight title: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France

The UFC always likes to headline its events with a title fight, and so failing all else, they could be forced to run with a flyweight title headliner at UFC 317.

Champ Alexandre Pantoja is already scheduled to fight top contender Kai Kara-France in what is probably expected to be a semi-main event bout.

The fight promises to be exciting, and Pantoja has headlined pay-per-views before. Unfortunately, neither man is a truly big star with casual fans.

However, if the promotion cannot get a bigger headliner booked, it wouldn't be too shocking to see them run with this fight as the main event instead.

It wouldn't be the first time they've done something similar, after all. International Fight Week 2017 was headlined by an interim middleweight title bout pitting Robert Whittaker against Yoel Romero when other potential headliners fell apart.

UFC 200, meanwhile, ended up with a headliner of Miesha Tate vs. Amanda Nunes after Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier was canceled.

Both of those examples saw the bigger fights fall apart on late notice, of course, meaning going ahead with Pantoja vs. Kara-France in the main slot from the outset would be a bit of an outlier.

Despite this, as a last resort, this option is on the table.

#4. UFC light-heavyweight title: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira

Last time Dana White needed a relatively late-notice headliner for a big event, the man they turned to was Alex Pereira.

UFC 300 was without a headliner for a while, despite clearly being built as one of the biggest events of all time. In the end, 'Poatan' headlined against Jamahal Hill, and successfully defended his light-heavyweight crown.

Pereira is no longer champion after falling to Magomed Ankalaev in March. But with a rematch already talked about, could the two men main event this year's International Fight Week?

Earlier this week, it certainly didn't look likely, as Pereira took to X to air his frustrations with White and the promotion and even hinted at retirement.

However, 'Poatan' claimed that his account was hacked, and stated that he has a great relationship with the promotion.

If that's the case, then it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see this rematch fill the main event void. Despite his loss to Ankalaev, Pereira remains one of the promotion's biggest stars, and seeing him attempt to regain his crown would definitely sell.

Would the bout come too soon after their initial meeting? Perhaps, but if both men are willing, then it could work.

#3. UFC heavyweight title: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Just last week, it was announced that Tom Aspinall had broken a largely unwanted record. The Brit officially became the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, having held his title since November 2023.

Of course, the reason Aspinall still holds an interim title is because nobody seems sure of the status of reigning heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

'Bones' has not fought since beating Stipe Miocic last November, and has flip-flopped over whether or not he wants to fight Aspinall next or retire.

Evidently, the promotion have seen no issue with this, as they have shown no interest in stripping him.

So could Jones finally face Aspinall in their long-awaited clash in the headliner of UFC 317?

It'd certainly be a big enough headliner for an International Fight Week event, and there's probably not a fan on the planet who doesn't want to see the two big men face off.

However, with just seven weeks to go before the event, it feels unlikely that this fight is going to be announced, purely because it's hard to imagine Jones fighting on such notice.

Money talks, though, and if Dana White and company throw enough money at Jones, stranger things have happened.

#2. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria

One fighter who seems likely to compete at UFC 317 is former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

'El Matador' relinquished his title earlier this year, citing difficulties in making 145 pounds and a wish to compete for the lightweight title.

Earlier this week, then, Topuria essentially confirmed that he'll be involved in the event on June 28, stating that his opponent would either be Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira.

For most fans, the preference would obviously be Makhachev vs. Topuria. Makhachev has held his lightweight crown since October 2022, and has defended it successfully on four occasions.

More to the point, he doesn't have a clear-cut top contender right now, and seeing the unbeaten Topuria challenge him would definitely sell.

The big question mark, though, is apparently whether Makhachev wants to move weight in his own right.

According to reports, if Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad for the welterweight crown this weekend, Makhachev might choose to pursue a second title.

If that's the case, then an interim title bout between Topuria and Oliveira might be the plan, and that fight could also act as a headliner on International Fight Week.

However, Makhachev vs. Topuria would definitely be the preferable fight, and would be one of the biggest headliners the promotion could produce right now. With that in mind, fans may want to root for Muhammad this weekend!

#1. UFC middleweight title: Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

One potential headliner for UFC 317 that would be absolutely huge is a middleweight title fight between champ Dricus du Plessis and fast-rising contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Sure, 'Borz' is not the No.1 contender's right now - Nassourdine Imavov is - but it's clear that the big money is in him challenging for the title. Besides, his brutal win over Robert Whittaker last year should be more than enough to justify him taking a shot at the champ.

Could the fight work for June 28, then? A handful of signs point to the answer being yes.

For starters, du Plessis has now outright stated that he's signed to take on Chimaev, and is willing to accept any date for the fight, stating that he's been offered two.

Is one of them June 28? Right now, we don't know exactly, and admittedly, seven weeks' notice wouldn't be a huge period of time for either man to prepare.

However, Chimaev has taken fights on late notice before, most notably in his early days with the promotion.

If everything aligns correctly, then, the promotion could announce this fight for International Fight Week soon.

