Aaron Pico is one of Bellator MMA’s most promising young talents. The No.4-ranked featherweight has been highly touted since making his professional debut at Bellator: NYC.

Pico’s debut didn’t exactly go the way he had hoped. It was a lightweight bout against Zach Freeman, who used his experience to his advantage and submitted him. After the loss, the 25-year-old went back to the drawing board and decided a move down to 145lbs would serve him better.

After winning four straight fights, he was on the receiving end of back-to-back knockouts that put him at a crossroads in his career. Pico has since turned things around and has evolved into a better fighter.

The California native has found a balance between his boxing and wrestling, which are areas he is great at. Being comfortable whether the fight is in the stand-up or the ground makes him a dangerous opponent at featherweight. This list will look at 5 possible opponents for Aaron Pico in Bellator.

#5. Pico vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Kicking off this list of possible opponents for Aaron Pico is the No.6-ranked featherweight Emmanuel ‘El Matador’ Sanchez. The former title-challenger hasn’t had the best of luck in his recent fights. Sanchez was excellent in last year’s featherweight Grand Prix, where he fought then-Bellator featherweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire in the semi-finals. Sanchez was submitted by ‘Pitbull’, who then advanced to the finals.

'El Matador' is on a three-fight losing streak, so fighting Aaron Pico motivata him to get back on track. Based on their ranking in the division, a fight would make sense and would be a great indicator of how much Pico has improved.

Emmanuel Sanchez’s experience may come in handy against the rising phenom in the division. A win over the young prospect would surely get 'El Matador' back in the title picture. However, a win over an accomplished veteran like Sanchez could get Pico one-step closer to a title shot.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim