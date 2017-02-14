5 possible WWE and UFC hybrid tag teams

Could these thrown together teams become champions?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 11:06 IST

WWE and UFC could utilise the tag team model quite well together

As we've covered in the past, there are so many different ways in which the WWE and UFC can work together. No matter how big the obstacle may seem, these two goliaths of sports entertainment can surely battle through it, because at the end of the day there's a great deal of money to be made between the two companies.

If you need any proof, just look at Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 31 appearance. Brief - yet effective.

With that being said, this particular method that we're testing the waters with is a tad more unorthodox. After all, you've got to keep the fans on their toes and in the WWE, it has been said on many occasions that anything can happen.

So, with that ideology in mind, why not think up some potential tag teams with one professional wrestler and one mixed martial artist making up the duo?

It's honestly staggering to us that this has never really been thought of before because it makes all the sense in the world. There are so many characters in the UFC that take tidbits of their persona from Vince McMahon's universe and yet they don't even know it.

If you need an example then look towards Conor McGregor who, ironically enough, doesn't feature on this list.

With that being said, let's take a look at five possible WWE and UFC hybrid teams.

#1 Rusev & Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rusev and Khabib would draw a lot of heat in WWE

Step aside, Jinder Mahal. If you want to build up a strong foreign tag team - then look no further than The Soviet Alliance. The difference in styles would work brilliantly here with Khabib being the more agile one and Rusev providing the power.

Together they'd have a masterful skill set and could likely take down any challengers that step in front of them, which would turn the team into a force of nature.

Also read: 5 UFC stars that could appear in the WWE today

As the ultimate heels, it would feel like a big nod to the old days when tag team matches could actually main event the likes of WrestleMania.

These two could get some nuclear heat if they were working on the same page and that natural heat that follows Nurmagomedov around would work wonders. Who knows, maybe they could even hold an event in Russia.

Moving onto something a little bit safer - but not by much.