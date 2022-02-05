5 fights we want to see added to ONE Championship: X

ONE Championship is really stacking its 10-year anniversary event. Just the first 7 official fights alone are enough to make it arguably the best event the organization has ever put together. You've got three title fights, one Grand Prix finals match, and one special rules match, just to name a few.

ONE's founder and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, however, made it clear that the March 26 show will have a projected 18-20 fights on the card, making it their biggest event ever. This means we still have more than 10 bouts not yet announced.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour, Chatri also announced that several big names are attached to the mega-event. Fighters like Sage Northcutt, Eddie Alvarez, and Shinya Aoki are all set to appear at ONE: X but don't have official opponents yet.

Let's put our match-making hats on and list down 5 possible fights that we'd like to see get added to ONE: X.

#5. ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai rematch between Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Supergirl Jaroonsak

This one's fresh from our memories. Ekaterina 'Barbie' Vandaryeva went to war against rising Muay Thai superstar Supergirl Jaroonsak. Their fight happened on January 14 at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters and it was a close one.

The first round saw both fighters getting some good licks in as the back-and-forth brawl went down the wire. Though the first round was close, we gave the edge to Supergirl. The second round, however, saw Vandaryeva take the fight to the 18-year old fighter, nearly finishing her with a constant barrage of punches. The third round was so close we ruled it out as a draw.

In the end, Supergirl was awarded a split decision win, much to the shock of everyone, including ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

"I would want an immediate rematch between Ekaterina and Supergirl. As being someone who does Muay Thai for 35 plus years, I can tell you, Ekaterina won that fight easily. It was not even close."

ONE Championship fights are scored as a whole, not round-per-round, unlike other organizations. The top-most criteria for judging is damage and near-KO or submission. If those two are considered, Vandaryeva won via landslide. Chatri even awarded Vandaryeva a $50,000 performance bonus, despite losing.

Having the two run it back in ONE's biggest show ever is fitting, as fans are already clamoring for a rematch.

