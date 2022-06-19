5 potential opponents for Adrian Yanez following his latest UFC win

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night event saw a number of excellent finishes. Arguably the best came from bantamweight Adrian Yanez, as he picked up his fifth win in a row by stopping Tony Kelley.

Adrian Yanez is clearly one of the best bantamweight prospects currently fighting in the UFC. At 5-0 he deserves a step up – so who should he face next?

There are a number of potential opponents out there for Yanez. However, the truth is that he should probably only look to fight someone who could provide him with a path into the top fifteen next.

With that in mind, here are five potential opponents for Yanez after his latest win.

#5. Adrian Yanez vs. Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao is still ranked in the bantamweight division's top 15

He might be a little past his prime now but Raphael Assuncao is still ranked at No.15 in the UFC’s bantamweight division. That means that he could make sense as an opponent for Adrian Yanez.

In many ways, it’s crazy that Assuncao remains ranked in the spot that he’s in. He’s now 39 years old, and you’ve got to rewind back to July 2018 to find his last victory in the octagon – a decision win over Rob Font.

However, the Brazilian veteran still has dangerous skills. He’s a technically sound striker, even if his chin isn’t what it once was. On the ground, he’s a genuine Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who is capable of submitting most fighters if he can put them on the mat.

Would he be favored to beat Yanez at this point? Probably not, particularly given the latter’s penchant for taking out his opponents with violent strikes. After all, Assuncao has lost his last two bouts by KO.

With that said, he’d probably still represent the toughest test of Yanez’s UFC career thus far. With respect to Davey Grant, he hasn’t fought anyone who has competed at the elite level just yet.

Overall, this would be an excellent fight for the UFC to make in order to break Yanez into the bantamweight rankings. As Assuncao is currently at a loose end with no opponent, it could make a lot of sense.

#4. Adrian Yanez vs. Sean O’Malley

A number of people have called for a fight between Sean O'Malley and Adrian Yanez

One of the biggest bantamweight fights on the horizon is set to take place at UFC 276. Sean O’Malley faces off with Pedro Munhoz in what promises to be the toughest fight of the former’s career thus far.

Win or lose, though, ‘The Suga Show’ could make for an excellent opponent for Adrian Yanez’s next trip to the octagon. In fact, a number of fans – as well as UFC stars such as Belal Muhammad and current bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling – have already called for this fight to be made.

On the face of it, the fight does make plenty of sense. Both men are amongst the best young talent that the 135lbs division has to offer. They both hit extremely hard and carry a lot of power in their hands. They both have a penchant for putting on exciting fights, too.

Yanez himself has already suggested that he wouldn’t mind fighting O’Malley in the near future. He said so in the post-fight press conference that followed his victory this weekend. So, would ‘The Suga Show’ be down for such a fight?

In all honesty, it’s hard to say, as O’Malley has been remarkably picky over who he’s been willing to fight thus far. He seems focused on ensuring that he gets the biggest possible payouts without really stepping up too much.

However, with Yanez on such a hot streak, if the clamour for a bout between he and O’Malley continues, it might be something ‘The Suga Show’ simply can’t ignore – particularly if he loses to Munhoz next month.

#3. Adrian Yanez vs. Cody Stamann

Cody Stamann could be seen as the best bantamweight outside of the current top fifteen

Another fighter who pulled off a big win at last night’s UFC Fight Night show was Cody Stamann. He switched the lights off on former WEC champion Eddie Wineland in the first round, picking up a $50k performance bonus in the process.

The win isn’t likely to elevate ‘The Spartan’ into the top fifteen at 135lbs, but there’s definitely an argument that he’s the best fighter outside of the rankings right now. This would make him a viable opponent for a prospect like Adrian Yanez.

Essentially, Stamann is a classic gatekeeper. He’s fought a lot of the best fighters at 135lbs. While he hasn’t beaten the majority of them, the experience he’s had against the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili makes him a very dangerous opponent.

Would Yanez be able to use his explosive style to deal with the strong wrestling and grappling – as well as the underrated striking – of ‘The Spartan’? It’s honestly hard to say.

However, a win over Stamann would prove that Yanez is ready for the very best fighters in the bantamweight division, and that’s clearly what he’s looking for right now. Therefore, this fight – which would be easy to book from a logistical point of view – could make sense.

#2. Adrian Yanez vs. Rob Font

Rob Font would be a huge step up in competition for Adrian Yanez

If the UFC’s matchmakers believe that Adrian Yanez is ready for a huge step up, they could do a lot worse than matching him with the No.7-ranked Rob Font.

Font is currently on a two-fight losing streak after dropping decisions to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera. However, there’s no disputing that the fighter from Boston is a genuine elite-level 135lber right now.

Prior to those losses, he’d reeled off four wins in a row, including big victories over Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes and Ricky Simon. He looked very much like a title contender.

Overall, Font could prove to be a tricky match for Yanez. He’s got a slight height and reach advantage over the prospect, and more to the point, he’s proven that he knows how to use his physical tools perfectly.

Adding to this, Font has never been knocked out in the octagon, and it’s hard to recall him really being badly hurt by strikes.

However, if Yanez could get his explosive striking game going, based on what we’ve seen of him thus far, he could well pull off what would be a huge result. This would definitely elevate him into the upper echelon of the division.

#1. Adrian Yanez vs. Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar might be past his prime, but he could be an excellent opponent for Adrian Yanez

While they’ve often come under criticism for such practices, over the years the UFC have always built the careers of their hottest prospects on the back of victories over ageing legends. With that in mind, the perfect opponent for Adrian Yanez could be former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.

‘The Answer’ remains ranked just outside the top ten at 135lbs at No.11, but he’s definitely fallen on hard times as of late. His last two fights have seen him violently knocked out by Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera, and in fact he’s won just one of his last five bouts.

He’d still be the most dangerous and experienced opponent that Yanez has ever faced. However, given the deterioration of his chin, as well as the natural slowdown he’s currently experiencing as he moves into his 40s, it’s fair to say Edgar probably wouldn’t be favored in this clash.

However, that’s no reason for the UFC not to book it. Edgar probably needs a slight step down the ladder at this stage. While it seems almost cruel to match him against the fighter who is probably the division’s best prospect, it’s something the UFC has always done.

At the end of the day, Yanez is the future of the bantamweight division. ‘The Answer’ still holds enough name value to make him an excellent win for the prospect, making this the perfect fight for him.

