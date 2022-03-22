5 potential opponents for Dan Hooker after latest setback at UFC London

At UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinal, Dan Hooker made his much anticipated return to the featherweight division. Unfortunately, the fight did not go as anticipated for 'The Hangman.' He was TKO'd by British rising contender Arnold Allen in the first round of a statement victory.

Hooker does still seem set on a future at featherweight, despite this initial setback. However, he is now riding a two-fight losing streak and must carefully consider what his next move will be.

In the following list, we break down five potential opponents for Dan Hooker after his latest setback at UFC London. Honorable mentions go to Andre Fili, Lerone Murphy, and Hakeem Dawodu.

UFC 257 Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor: Weigh-Ins

#5. Dan Hooker vs. Charles 'Air' Jourdain

Canada's Charles Jourdain has exclusively featured in all-out action fights for the entirety of his UFC career. 'Air' has finished Doo Ho Choi and Marcelo Rojo, as well as putting on a clinical striking performance against Andre Ewell to claim a unanimous decision victory.

Jourdain is currently booked to face off against Lando Vannata, but win or lose, a fight with Dan Hooker would undoubtedly produce a spectacle of violence that will have fans off their feet. Both men are clinical strikers, and while Jourdain may have the speed advantage, Hooker's knockout power will mean he is never without a chance of victory.

UFC Fight Night: Julian Erosa v Charles Jourdain

#4. Dan Hooker vs. Alex 'Bruce Leeroy' Caceres

A veteran of the UFC's featherweight division, Alex Caceres was in the midst of a career resurgence until his recent decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev.

UFC Fight Night: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Prior to that loss, Caceres was on a five-fight winning streak that included victories over Seung Woo Choi, Chase Hooper, and Kevin Croom. His submission game catches many opponents out, and some unorthodox techniques on the feet keep them from being able to settle in for any extended period of time.

Hooker is likely the better striker, and a five-fight winning streak for Caceres could certainly cause him issues. Hooker also enjoys landing strikes in the clinch, where Caceres thrives, often locking up standing rear naked chokes when his opponents least expect them.

UFC 250: Alex Caceres v Chase Hooper

#3. Dan Hooker vs. Billy Quarantillo

Still relatively new to the UFC, having only made his debut in 2019, Billy Quarantillo already has a huge fan base supporting him after competing in numerous back and forth wars.

UFC Fight Night: Billy Quarantillo v Kyle Nelson

He has proven that he is clearly a top 20 caliber featherweight, having finished Gabriel Benitez, Kyle Nelson, and Jacob Kilburn in emphatic fashion. However, Quarantillo has not quite been able to break into the top 15 of the division.

A fight with Dan Hooker would likely see the winner instantly ranked, and would also be a spectacle of pure violence that would adhere both the winner and loser to a wider fanbase.

UFC 256: Gavin Tucker v Billy Quarantillo

#2. Dan Hooker vs. Edson 'Junior' Barboza 2

When Dan Hooker and Edson Barboza faced off at lightweight in 2018, it did not go so well for 'The Hangman.' Barboza stopped him in round three with a brutal body punch, having dominated the fight up to that point with a massive variety of vicious strikes.

UFC 262: Edson Barboza v Shane Burgos

Shortly after beating Hooker, Barboza made the move down to featherweight, where he has had mixed success. Impressive victories against Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos saw him become an established top 15 featherweight, but losses to Bryce Mitchell, Giga Chikadze, and Dan Ige have kept him away from contender status.

Hooker's style has evolved significantly since their 2018 fight, and it would be a very logical matchup to make, considering both men are now on two fight losing streaks.

#1. Dan Hooker vs. Shane 'Hurricane' Burgos

No.14 ranked UFC featherweight Shane Burgos would be an exceptional pick for Dan Hooker's next bout at 145lbs. The 'Hurricane' is an explosive striker with a chin of iron. His recent fight with Billy Quarantillo was one of the best displays of violence in 2021, unfortunately slightly overshadowed by Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler.

UFC 244: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Burgos also has big wins over the likes of Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson, and Charles Rosa. A back-and-forth war with Josh Emmett in 2020 was another bout that has resulted in Burgos gaining a similar cult following to that of Hooker.

Two fan favorites throwing down in the middle of the octagon in front of thousands of supporters is surely an extremely enticing prospect for the UFC. It would also allow Hooker the chance to re-establish himself into the top 15 of the division.

