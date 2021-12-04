"I would love to be his first opponent" - Andre Ewell offers to welcome Dan Hooker to the featherweight division 

At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, Andre Ewell will make his UFC featherweight debut, having gone 4-4 in the promotion's bantamweight division. He will take on exciting striker Charles Jourdain in a guaranteed fight of the night contender.

Another fan favorite, who appears to be making the move to 145lbs in the near future, is Dan Hooker. 'The Hangman' recently showed off a video of him hitting the featherweight limit at the UFC Performance Institute.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Andre Ewell expressed a desire to welcome Hooker to the 145lb division, assuming he overcomes Jourdain in the coming weeks. Ewell stated that:

"I'm a fan of Hooker, no matter how you end up looking at it. I think that was a smart move for him... Now it's just gonna depend on who his first opponent's gonna be... I would love to be his first opponent, you know, like hands down. That would 100 percent be amazing fireworks right there. He's a fighter, I'm a fighter so being able to go with him, that'd be pretty cool."

Andre Ewell on facing off against Charles Jourdain

While a matchup against Dan Hooker may be top of the list for Andre Ewell, 'Mr Highlight' is still very much focused on his upcoming fight with Jourdain. For some time, Ewell has noted that featherweight is his natural weight class, and he will be looking to start his 145lb run with a bang.

He believes that Charles Jourdain is the ideal opponent to instantly put the division on notice, and to produce an all-time classic. On the topic of facing Jourdain at featherweight, Andre Ewell had the following to say:

"It's basically my debut... Charles Jourdain, somebody I've been like, kinda like wanting to fight since a whole year ago... You can literally ask my manager this. I said, hey Matt, I think that'd be like a good fight for me when I move up. He's exciting, he's a standup guy. Granted, I know he has his jits and everything, and I've got my jits, you know. But his mindset is to throw, so anybody with that type of mindset is always going to be a fun fight for me, an exciting fight I believe fans are gonna love."

You can check out our full exclusive interview with Andre Ewell below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak