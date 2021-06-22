5 potential opponents for Jiri Prochazka before he gets a UFC title shot

Czech mixed martial artist Jiri Prochazka is one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC's light heavyweight division. The next 205lbs title fight is all set to main event UFC 266, as champion Jan Blachowicz gears up to defend against number one contender Glover Teixeira.

Prochazka is currently number two in the 205lbs rankings, and while a battle between him and the champion certainly seems exciting, it looks like 'Denisa' may have to fight one more time before a UFC title shot. The Czech fighter has suggested he’s ready to compete again soon, so it’s simply a matter of finding him an opponent.

Ready to jump in.

Whenever.

Just tell me.

///\\\@ufc pic.twitter.com/FPBAhjgtvW — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 18, 2021

With that in mind, here are five potential opponents for Jiri Prochazka when he returns:

#1 Jiri Prochazka vs. Paul Craig

Paul Craig is currently carrying some momentum after a run of five fights unbeaten

Paul Craig might not have the best UFC record, but right now, few fighters in the light heavyweight division have more momentum than the Scotsman, who is unbeaten in his last five fights.

'Bearjew' was last seen snapping the arm of hot prospect Jamahal Hill at UFC 263, giving him his third finish in a row. And when you consider he’s got a win over 'Shogun' Rua and is the only man in the UFC to beat Magomed Ankalaev, he’s probably a fighter who shouldn’t be underestimated.

Jiri Prochazka would almost certainly be favored to defeat Craig in a potential fight between the two. Craig’s chin has looked shaky on numerous occasions in the past, and he’s been stopped by KO/TKO three times in the UFC thus far.

And of course, Jiri Prochazka has already proven himself to be arguably the deadliest striker in the current 205lbs division.

However, Craig has credibility and is currently riding an impressive streak, meaning he’d be a viable and yet beatable opponent for 'Denisa' while he waits for his title shot. Essentially, this fight makes perfect sense.

#2 Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic probably has a case for a UFC title shot already

Aleksandar Rakic might not have impressed fans too much in his slow decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 259, but he’s still one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC light-heavyweight division right now.

The Austrian fighter is currently 6-1 in the octagon, with his only loss coming at the hands of Volkan Oezdemir in what was a somewhat controversial decision.

Rakic currently sits at number three in the UFC’s light-heavyweight rankings and has a longer octagon tenure than Jiri Prochazka. There’s definitely an argument that he should be next in line ahead of the Czech fighter.

So why not sort things out for good by booking a fight between the two?

Sure, it’d be a perilous fight for Jiri Prochazka – Rakic is a dangerous, technical striker who is proven his mettle as an elite-level fighter – but if 'Denisa' could win, he’d also eliminate a potential rival when it comes to a title shot, making it worth his while.

#3 Jiri Prochazka vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev might be the most dangerous fighter in the UFC's light-heavyweight division

While he’s ranked number seven in the UFC's light heavyweight division right now, Magomed Ankalaev might well be the most dangerous fighter there is at 205lbs.

The native of Dagestan is on the division’s best win streak with six victories in a row, and while he’s been criticized at times for a dull fighting style, he’s only failed to finish two of his opponents during that run.

Ankalaev has violent knockout power, an excellent submission game, and he’s arguably the best wrestler in the 205lbs division right now.

All of that makes him sound like a nightmare foe for a flashy striker like Jiri Prochazka. But that doesn’t mean Prochazka should avoid fighting him.

A win over Ankalaev would probably be the Czech fighter’s most impressive in the UFC to date. If Prochazka could take the Dagestani out now, it’d save him having to face him later on, perhaps in a title fight with a more polished and experienced Ankalaev.

This would be a high-risk fight, but it would definitely work too.

#4 Jiri Prochazka vs. Mauricio Shogun Rua

Jiri Prochazka could gain serious notoriety if he were to retire the legendary Shogun Rua

On the face of it, a fight between a rising prospect like Jiri Prochazka and the 39-year old aging veteran 'Shogun' Rua sounds absolutely ridiculous.

Not only is 'Shogun' at the end of his storied career, but he also has one win to his name in the last three years, a split decision over fellow aging veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, who retired afterward.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion looked simply awful in his most recent fight, a loss to Paul Craig.

But the UFC has always loved to see their former champions and legends fall to rising prospects – a hangover from the world of pro-wrestling, which would see legends “put over” rising stars on their way out.

And right now, there’s no bigger rising star in the UFC at 205lbs than Jiri Prochazka.

A win over Shogun wouldn’t mean a lot from a rankings perspective, but imagine if Jiri Prochazka became the man who retired the former PRIDE superstar? That’d be a big deal in itself and would make this fight worth booking.

#5 Jiri Prochazka vs. Jimmy Crute

Jimmy Crute would have nothing to lose in a fight with Jiri Prochazka

Australian Jimmy Crute is coming off a loss to Anthony Smith, meaning that a fight with Jiri Prochazka would probably be considered a strange booking on behalf of the UFC.

However, in other ways, the fight makes sense. It’d be a winnable one for Prochazka, assuming the UFC wants to keep this potential superstar en route to a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title soon.

And it’d also be a tough one for him, as Crute has proven himself to be highly talented since he arrived in the UFC in 2018.

Crute has shown a powerful striking game as well as an underrated submission game, and at the age of 25, there’s no doubt that the best is yet to come for him.

Jiri Prochazka would definitely be favored to defeat Crute, but a loss for the Australian right now wouldn’t matter – everything is a learning curve for him – and it’d probably be a fun fight, too, making it a potentially worthwhile booking.

No time wasted...Jimmy Crute gets the submission win with just 10 seconds left! pic.twitter.com/KybwTbKkqv — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2018

