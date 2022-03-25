5 potential opponents for Paul Craig after UFC London victory

Time and time again, Paul Craig proves to be one of the most dangerous fighters on the ground. UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Volkov was one of the most incredible events in the history of the UFC. Fantastic finishes, a great atmosphere, and rising stars showing out -- it isn't easy to be one of the main takeaways in an event like this.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



@PCraigMMA wants another finish in his fight against



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD You knew Paul Craig was going to bring that energy!@PCraigMMA wants another finish in his fight against Nikita Krylov #UFCLondon | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD You knew Paul Craig was going to bring that energy!@PCraigMMA wants another finish in his fight against Nikita Krylov.#UFCLondon | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/uEwsDRUTwd

'Bearjew' and his performance was one of the best on a card full of outstanding showings. Although his opponents know what he'd like to do, Craig manages to work his game regardless. Another submission victory, another triangle choke -- this shows how elite a fighter Craig really is.

Things weren't always this way for the Scottish fighter; he was quite literally a second away from a three-fight losing streak that could've shown his UFC career the door. Again, his patented triangle choke saved him and provided the victory.

Fighting Nikita Krylov is no easy task, as he's only lost to the very top of the division. A failed triangle choke attempt and some heavy strikes had fans worried for Craig as he fought in front of the O2 arena. Eventually, the triangle choke found its place, pushing Craig to 5-0-1 in his last 6.

To possibly further this win streak, here are five potential opponents for Paul Craig after his UFC London victory:

#5. Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

UFC 251: Oezdemir v Prochazka

This may be a fight down the ranks and against a fighter on a losing streak, but Oezdemir's name still holds a lot of weight in the light heavyweight division. 'No Time' earned a shot at UFC gold in just three fights, two of which ended in the first minute.

UFC @ufc took his time and gets the 2nd round KO!



@Volkan_Oezdemir took his time and gets the 2nd round KO!@Volkan_Oezdemir #UFCUruguay 🚫 ⏳ took his time and gets the 2nd round KO! @Volkan_Oezdemir #UFCUruguay https://t.co/nM6u7lhZ4f

While he's been hit or miss since losing the title shot, he's still fighting the best in the division. Craig has taken on some of the toughest names, but not many have had much to offer in terms of value. That isn't to say they aren't tough competition, but they don't project Craig as much as he deserves.

Oezdemir taking on Craig would be a significant bout to determine whose time it is to move up the ladder and close in on the champion. Whether it be 'No Time' climbing to the top again, or 'Bearjew' stating his case as a top 5 fighter, this fight could be the next for Paul Craig.

#4. Paul Craig vs. Thiago Santos

UFC Fight Night: Santos v Walker Weigh-in

Another possible opponent for Craig is former title challenger and all-around terrifying Thiago Santos. With 15 of 22 wins coming via KO/TKO, 'Marreta' is a scary outing for anyone nearing the top of the light heavyweight division.

Since his 2019 attempt to dethrone Jon Jones, things have been rough for Santos. Santos destroyed his knee in this fight, which led to a layoff lasting over a year. Since then, he's gone 1-3 against the top of the division.

Regardless of Craig's win streak and Santos' lack thereof, 'Bearjew' will still be fighting upward in the rankings, which he more than deserves at this point in his career.

This fight is much more entertaining because it is winnable for either athlete. Santos could very well clip Craig's chin and knock him out. On the other hand, 'Bearjew' could bait 'Marreta' into being a little too wild with his strikes and catch him with a submission.

#3. Paul Craig vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Fight Night: Krylov v Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev would have a 17-0 professional record tethered to his name if it weren't for a very crafty Paul Craig with a literal last-second submission. The triangle choke spoiled Ankalaev's promotional debut, but he's gone 8-0 since.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Paul Craig thinks Magomed Ankalaev is the guy to become light-heavyweight champion and he'd be ready to offer him a chance at revenge "Do I think Jiri is the guy to beat Glover? No."Paul Craig thinks Magomed Ankalaev is the guy to become light-heavyweight champion and he'd be ready to offer him a chance at revenge "Do I think Jiri is the guy to beat Glover? No."Paul Craig thinks Magomed Ankalaev is the guy to become light-heavyweight champion and he'd be ready to offer him a chance at revenge 👊 https://t.co/5x3gnCmZUD

While the Russian is well-deserving of a title shot, both the champion and former champion are booked, meaning that things at light heavyweight are very tempestuous at the moment. The landscape of the UFC is constantly changing, and the division will wait for no one.

An immediate rematch could put a hold on the title, or the winner of Blachowitz and Rakic could take the next stab at the title -- Ankalaev would be wise to stay busy, and what better way than attempting to avenge his lone loss?

#2. Paul Craig vs. Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes vs. Paul Craig could be a very interesting bout

Not only is Dominick Reyes another entry that has competed for the light heavyweight title, but he's one that many believe to have defeated Jon Jones. The judges didn't see what a lot of fans and fighters saw, which led to Reyes' first professional loss.

This marked the first loss and the beginning of a three-fight losing streak. These consecutive losses are legitimate, coming from the greatest light heavyweight to do it, the champion after him and a rising star slated to compete for the title next.

'The Devastator' should be fighting down the ranks next, and Craig is trailing by only three spots. A bout between these two could present the next fighter for a number one contender spot and headline a Fight Night, as many fans would be eager to see this match go five rounds.

#1. Paul Craig vs. Anthony Smith

UFC Fight Night: Smith v Clark

More than a well-spoken analyst, Anthony Smith is well on his way to another title shot. Falling short in his attempt to take the strap from Jones, Smith has since gone 4-2 and is on a three-fight winning streak, all by stoppage.

Paul Craig recently called out Anthony Smith after defeating Krylov in London. This fight makes sense in terms of rankings and direction for both fighters and is also a fun match stylistically.

This bout is another that should be scheduled for five rounds and will be indicative of the next fighter heading towards the number one contender spot. 'Lionheart' has only lost to those at the very top of the division and has demolished anyone trying to take his place. Craig might be the one to knock Smith down a peg and force his way into the title picture.

Edited by Avinash Tewari