5 potential opponents Paul Felder could make his UFC return against

Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder recently hinted that a return may be on the cards in the near future. Felder retired from the sport six months ago, making the decision to focus on his career as a commentator and the triathlons he competes in.

However, Paul Felder recently spoke with fellow commentator Brendan Fitzgerald, where he revealed that he is beginning to miss competing in the UFC and that he is, at the very least, tempted to mount a comeback.

“I feel like since the triathlon season has slowed and there’s not a lot of races, I’ve really had a chance to reflect on the fact that it’s over and I’m not fighting anymore and that I’ve missed it tremendously. I started hitting pads and doing stuff. Now that’s not to say I’m making some comeback but I’m gonna go home and train with the guys a little bit and I wanna see how I feel after a week of training with these Philly guys and we’ll go from there.”

Assuming Paul Felder does return, in the following list we break down five potential UFC opponents that 'The Irish Dragon' could return against.

Felder has competed at both lightweight and welterweight in the past, so we will consider fighters from both weight classes. Honorable mentions go to Rafael Fiziev, Drew Dober and Robbie Lawler.

#5. Kevin Lee - Unranked UFC welterweight

Kevin Lee was at one time considered to be one of the greatest UFC lightweights on the planet. He put together nine wins out of 11 fights en route to a shot at the interim 155-pound title, having defeated elite opposition such as Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews and Francisco Trinaldo.

However, Lee came up short against Tony Ferguson when competing for the interim belt. Since that fight, Lee has struggled to put together another winning streak, going 2-4.

He recently made the move up to welterweight. Should Felder wish to compete at 170 pounds, Lee may well be the perfect opponent to return against. Despite his recent struggle to find consistent form in the UFC, 'The Motown Phenom' is still a big name and a worthy competitor.

