5 potential opponents for Rose Namajunas after her latest setback at UFC 274

Rose Namajunas has once again been relegated to "former strawweight champion of the world". In, possibly, the most anti-climactic fight in UFC history, the 29-year-old lost her title. It was a split decision that decided the matter after a bout that was both hard to watch and hard to score in.

Though the criticism is fair, it should be remembered that 'Thug' Rose Namajunas has done more than enough in her career to give fans many great moments. It takes two to make a great fight, and neither Namajunas nor Carla Esparza had it in them at UFC 274.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"I don't get no credit for good defense? ... Like, I can't have a strategic fight? I gotta f*ck up this face? No, f*ck that."



"I don't get no credit for good defense? ... Like, I can't have a strategic fight? I gotta f*ck up this face? No, f*ck that."

On the better side of her 30s, Namajunas probably hasn't even reached her prime yet. There's still a lot of fight left in the greatest strawweight to bless the promotion.

UFC 274 didn't go her way, but she took almost no damage. Couple that with losing a fight she thought she had won and fans may not have to wait too long to see a fired up Namajunas back in action.

Here are five potential opponents for Rose Namajunas after her latest setback at UFC 274.

#5. Rose Namajunas vs Tecia Torres 2

Tecia Torres in action at UFC 273

Tecia Torres could've made a strong case for herself to be the next strawweight contender had she won her most recent match against Mackenzie Dern. Though the fight was very competitive and exciting, the split decision did not go her way.

Strawweight has a lot going on at the moment. Namajunas could easily be skipped in line for the next title shot despite her accolades in the division. Rematches often jam up divisions and the UFC may match Esparza with the next contender in line.

That being said, if it is not an instant rematch against Esparza, then the former champion would still like a formidable opponent with some value to her name. Enter Tecia Torres.

Namajunas has defeated 'The Tiny Tornado' once before. Their original meeting was back in 2016 and saw Torres lose a unanimous decision. Now that both are coming off of losses, perhaps running it back would help Namajunas get back to her rematch-winning ways and earn herself another title shot.

#4. Rose Namajunas vs Mackenzie Dern

UFC 273: Mackenzie Dern(right) v Tecia Torres

Mackenzie Dern taking on former champion, Namajunas, seems as if it's an inevitable matchup. It could be an incredibly interesting bout as well. Dern is currently the most elite jiu-jitsu practitioner of all of the UFC's female fighters, whereas the former champion might be the most well rounded.

Despite how complete a fighter Namajunas is, she'd be taking on possibly her greatest threat should she fight Dern. This hypothetical bout is one where both participants would need to rise to the occasion in order to leave with their hand raised.

Two of the division's most prolific finishers going at it always makes for an exciting scrap, but this one in particular has the impetus for a title shot afterwards. Dern deserves one of the top strawweights following her victory over Tecia Torres. Namajunas is one of the few available big names atop the division.

#3. Rose Namajunas vs Marina Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night: Dern(right) v Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez may be the most overlooked strawweight at the moment. She's already gone five rounds and is on a four-fight winning streak. Having the experience of going 25 minutes in the UFC is great to have under her belt as she climbs the ranks.

The 35-year-old's only loss in the UFC was in 2020, where she was on the wrong end of a split decision against the current champion, Carla Esparza. Though MMA is a volatile sport, it's fair to say that Rodriguez is only a win or two away from her chance to avenge that loss.

There isn't a lot of clamor for Namajunas and Esparza to run it back for a third time. Rodriguez would be a great fight for 'Thug' Rose as she tries to rebound from losing her title.

Despite the UFC 274 performance, Namajunas is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster. Rodriguez is quite an exciting competitor herself, making this a great fight to make in the 115lb division.

#2. Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade 3

UFC 251 - Jessica Andrade(left) vs. Rose Namajunas: Weigh-Ins

Jessica Andrade overcame quite a bit of adversity when she first met Rose Namajunas in the octagon. She was beaten to the punch in all but the final moments of the fight. Ultimately, a slam rendered Namajunas unconscious and the Brazilian victorious.

The two later had a rematch and Namajunas won via split decision in what was a very competitive bout. Subsequent to this defeat, Andrade took a brief detour up to flyweight where she went 2-1, the loss coming in a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

The 30-year-old has since returned to strawweight and won in impressive fashion on her comeback. A third fight between the two former champions would be fitting.

#1. Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza 3

UFC 274: Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas

Their last meeting wasn't exactly the best exhibition of mixed martial arts. After 25 minutes, only 68 significant strikes landed. About as pedestrian as a title fight has ever been, fans may not be too excited for these ladies to lock horns again.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



“Rose stuck to a gameplan. We had a strategy and she stuck to it, for the first time ever... Carla [Esparza] stuck to her gameplan too and neither one of them broke."



"Rose stuck to a gameplan. We had a strategy and she stuck to it, for the first time ever... Carla [Esparza] stuck to her gameplan too and neither one of them broke."

Regardless, Rose Namajunas is, arguably, the best strawweight that the UFC has seen. She's brought more excitement to fans than many fighters will and she shouldn't lose too much stock following this recent defeat. Many champions have been in stale fights, it's not abnormal.

With all that 'Thug' Rose has done, she deserves an instant rematch against 'Cookie Monster'. At 29-years-old and yet to hit her prime, she's still making mistakes and learning from them.

Namajunas vs Esparza having a trilogy fight would give 'Thug' Rose the chance to prove that she's still the best in the world. It's fair that she gets this opportunity.

