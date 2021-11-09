Rose Namajunas has a claim to being the greatest strawweight of all time. While fans have witnessed Namajunas' technique mature, they have also seen her bulletproof mindset emerge inside the UFC.

As the only woman in UFC history to recapture a lost title, Rose Namajunas is a special breed of fighter. After conquering the Polish mountain that is Joanna Jędrzejczyk, not once, but twice, 'Thug' sits her own league when it comes to determining the very best at 115-pounds.

Rose Namajunas facing off against Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Of course, arguments can be made that Jędrzejczyk earned a chair at the table of greats. For now, however, it appears Rose Namajunas is making a convincing case she is the best ever in her weightclass.

Rose Namajunas in the UFC 261 co main event

Let's take a closer look at 5 reasons why Rose Namajunas is the greatest strawweight of all time.

#5. Rose Namajunas defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk twice

In 2017, 'Thug' did what many before her couldn't, she finished Joanna Jędrzejczyk with strikes. At the time, many pegged Rose Namajunas as a huge underdog. With five consecutive title defenses, the general public struggled to imagine Jędrzejczyk being uprooted from her throne.

The dominance that Jędrzejczyk put forth in each octagon appearance painted her as one of the fiercest champions on roster. Having earned those five title defenses, she will no doubt go down as one of the best strawweights in her own right. But the once Polish queen has to live knowing Rose Namajunas beat her to the punch -- twice.

'Thug' left no doubt to her greatness when rematching Jędrzejczyk after their initial abrupt encounter. That night, the footwork and boxing of Namajunas kept the former champion flustered.

Their second bout lasted the entire twenty-five minutes. In the end, Rose Namajunas would retain gold against the former Polish champion. As the only fighter to beat Jędrzejczyk twice, 'Thug' is in the running for 'GOAT' status at 115-pounds.

