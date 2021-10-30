5 things Israel Adesanya has to do to become middleweight GOAT

Israel Adesanya is making gains toward his claim as the middleweight GOAT. Oftentimes, fans, pundits, and media assign the 'greatest of all time' (GOAT) attribute to fighters who accomplish extraordinary feats. One of the premier divisions in the UFC is middleweight. The 185-pound division has always been known to have some of the most exciting fighters on the roster.

However, as an active middleweight with obvious star potential, perhaps a different path than the status-quo will be in store for Israel Adesanya. While his foray into the 205-pound division did not go quite as planned, he hung in there with a heavier champion nonetheless.

Though that bout was light heavyweight and 'The Last Stylebender' intends to establish himself as the greatest to ever do it at 185-pounds. While the reigning middleweight champion has some large shoes to fill, Israel Adesanya is well on his way to securing a spot on the GOAT list.

Today we take a closer look at 5 things Israel Adesanya has to do to become the middleweight GOAT of the UFC.

#5. Israel Adesanya will need to rack up title defenses

Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut in 2018 and had enough swagger for the entire roster. It didn't take long before he was in a main event, as he was paired with Brad Tavares on The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 Finale. The middleweight contest was exciting. While Adesanya could not finish the Hawaiian, he certainly put on a striking masterclass through five rounds.

Israel Adesanya had a rapid ascension in the UFC. After finishing Derek Brunson it was clear 'The Last Stylebender' had staying power in the company. Interestingly, along the way up to title contention, he was tasked with facing none other than the man he's trying to steal the GOAT status from, Anderson Silva.

Despite Silva being advanced in age, the Brazilian legend put forth a great showing against Israel Adesanya. Even though Adesanya won a clear decision win against Anderson Silva, the rising 185-pound star will need many more convincing performances for the masses to call him the middleweight GOAT.

One of the more important distinctions when deciding on a GOAT for a UFC weight class is the number of title defenses they had. While both middleweights are legends in their own right, perhaps the star-lit path Adesanya is taking to become a GOAT will be different than any fighter before him.

Edited by Jack Cunningham