5 of the most skilled strikers in the UFC today

Fighters in the UFC compete at the highest levels of the sport of MMA. Hence, it is ideal for them to know the arts of grappling and striking in equal measure. Furthermore, it is also suitable for them to make balanced use of both in their fights.

However, some fighters have a lopsided knowledge of one of the two. These fighters make one-sided but successful use of either grappling or striking offensively and defensively.

In that vein, some fighters in the UFC are proficient strikers. While having minimal knowledge of grappling, they prefer to dominate their opponents on their feet.

The best strikers are usually tall and make excellent use of their reach advantage to attack and counter their opponents. They prefer to avoid grappling because their striking can usually finish the job. While they grapple only as a counter-measure, their striking game is displayed to its fullest. As fights always begin with fighters on their feet, these UFC fighters usually stand at an advantage because they get to make the first move.

With a near-perfect sense of distance, they gage their opponents' positions and movement patterns to land successful blows while avoiding their takedown attempts or strikes by staying out of their reach with well-timed sprawls, footwork, and head movement.

The general impression is that striking is all about power. However, that is only partly true. Striking is also about finesse in technique, timing, accuracy, and distance management. Some fighters in the UFC are masters of all these variables to striking. It may not be a coincidence that most of them will fight at the upcoming UFC 264.

Here are five of the most skilled fighters in the UFC today:

5) Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley is a fighter hailing from Glendale, Arizona. Standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, he has a reach of 72 inches. O'Malley is a fairly new name in the UFC with just six promotional fights on his record, two of which he has won by knockout. In his overall professional MMA record, he has nine knockout wins out of 14 fights.

O'Malley made his entry to the UFC after winning Dana White's Contender Series 2 by defeating Alfred Khashakyan in the first round by knockout.

While being one of the flashiest and most charismatic fighters in the UFC, 'Sugar' is also one of the best strikers present in the UFC today. O'Malley was given this nickname by one of his early coaches. When asked why, his coach replied:

"Because you're sweet to watch."

'Sugar' is scheduled to fight Louis Smolka at the upcoming UFC 264.

