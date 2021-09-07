5 power punchers that UFC fans are currently sleeping on

The UFC is absolutely filled with knockout artists. The likes of Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane and Kamaru Usman all strike fear into their opponents thanks to their punching power. However, the promotion also has plenty of other heavy-handed fighters on its roster.

While all UFC fans know of the punching power of fighters like Ngannou, many other power punches are currently flying under the radar despite being just as dangerous.

With hundreds of fighters currently on the UFC’s roster, it’s natural that not all of them will garner the same kind of attention as the promotion’s bigger names.

Here, then, are five power punchers that UFC fans are currently sleeping on.

#5. Tom Aspinall – UFC heavyweight

After four wins in a row, will UFC fans stop sleeping on Tom Aspinall?

Whether UFC fans are still sleeping on Tom Aspinall after he finished Sergey Spivak inside a round this weekend is a fair question.

However, it’s probably safe to say that this British heavyweight doesn’t have the same kind of hype as, say, Francis Ngannou or Derrick Lewis when it comes to his punching power. And in a lot of ways, that’s pretty crazy.

Aspinall debuted in the UFC in 2020 and already has four stoppages inside the octagon to his name. And despite coming into the UFC with a reputation as a grappler, three of those four stoppages have come via strikes.

The Liverpool native doesn’t appear to be a concussive puncher in the same way that Ngannou is, in that he rarely throws outright haymakers. But that clearly doesn’t make him any less dangerous.

Aspinall instead prefers to use smooth technique in his strikes. He'll often attack his opponents with elbows, knees and short punches from relatively close range. His knockout of Spivak, for instance, came after he hit the Moldovan with a knee to the chest and a savage elbow to the side of the head.

Add in the fact that nine of his 11 MMA wins have come via strikes and it’s clear that this heavyweight has a serious killer instinct, as well as brutal power.

