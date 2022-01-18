5 of the most promising heavyweights in ONE Championship

In the early days of ONE Championship, its heavyweight division left a lot to be desired. That’s understandable. The average height for males in Asia is about 5-feet-7-inches. That’s a stark contrast to the six-to-seven foot behemoths who competed in other martial arts organizations at the time.

Today, however, that’s no longer the case. ONE Championship has made strides to beef up its heaviest weight class with incredible talent from all over the world. Now, the heavyweight division in the promotion is one of the most exciting in the entire organization.

Led by guys like reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar and former heavyweight king Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera, the heavyweight division has provided fans with a handful of epic contests, particularly in the past year or so.

There’s no doubt about it. Fans absolutely love to see two massive fighters collide in a steel cage, just to see what happens. The results are usually cut from epic material.

Fascinated by the giants of mixed martial arts? Let’s take a quick look at five of the most talented and most promising heavyweight talents in ONE Championship today.

#5. Dustin Joynson (ONE Championship record: 0-1)

Dustin Joynson has trained and fought for several organizations over the past 13 years and finally found a home in ONE Championship in January 2021.

The Canadian heavyweight came in as an undefeated fighter with six bouts in his professional career, four of which didn't reach the scorecards. At ONE: NextGen in October, he made his debut against fellow heavy hitter Kirill Grishenko. By the end of the night, only one of them would stand with an unblemished record.

While it was Joynson who found himself on the losing end of the bout, he made a good account for himself with a late rally that almost helped him steal the win over his rival.

While it ultimately wasn’t enough to get his hands raised in victory, the 34-year-old made sure to confirm that his striking was legit by leaving visible damage on Grishenko’s face.

Let’s face it, Joynson is just getting warmed up. His maiden loss could be a spark for the man to become even better when he steps into the Circle once again.

