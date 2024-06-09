5 most questionable early stoppages in UFC history

The UFC has long been one of the top professional combat sports organizations in the world, and is consistently delivering top-notch fights. The company accords significant attention to all aspects of its events, including the referees who officiate its fights. The referees function independently from the UFC and serve in other MMA organizations as well.

Speaking of referees, they're extensively trained to become sharp observers, developing a keen eye to spot fouls and other potential happenings during the fight. One of their most important duties is to protect both fighters, particularly to ensure that the bout is stopped when one or both fighters are unable to continue fighting.

That includes situations in which a fighter is very close to being knocked out, is already knocked out, suffers a mid-fight injury (due to a strike/submission by the opponent, or even an inadvertent self-inflicted injury), or is choked unconscious. Over the years, there have been a fair share of late stoppages as well as occasions where a referee was too hasty in waving a bout off.

Trending

Today, we briefly revisit cases in which the referee stepped in and stopped the fight prematurely.

#5 Cain Velasquez vs. Ben Rothwell

Heading into UFC 104 (Oct. 2009), then-undefeated heavyweight prospect Cain Velasquez was viewed by many as a future heavyweight champion. While Velasquez did capture the UFC heavyweight title in the ensuing years, his fight against Rothwell was marred by what some feel was an early stoppage. He faced battle-tested heavyweight knockout artist Ben Rothwell at the event.

Velasquez's wrestling prowess helped him thoroughly out-grapple the bigger Rothwell. He scored takedowns and landed ground and pound with ease against 'Big' Ben, but the latter stayed true to his reputation of being an admirably durable and gritty fighter. During round two, Velasquez had his foe up against the fence.

While Rothwell was trying to make his way back to his feet, Velasquez landed a few punches to his face, which prompted referee Steve Mazzagatti to intervene and stop the fight. Velasquez thereby won via second-round TKO. 'Big' Ben immediately protested the stoppage, and commentator Joe Rogan too suggested that the fight was prematurely stopped.

#4 Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence — A submission stoppage gone wrong

Dan Argueta faced Ronnie Lawrence in a bantamweight bout at the UFC on ESPN: Vettori vs. Cannonier (June 2023) event. Their high-octane bout seemed to be shaping up well, with multiple crafty scrambles. During a grappling sequence in round one, referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight, declaring Argueta the winner via first-round submission.

Argueta had caught his foe in a mounted guillotine choke during that sequence. When Lawrence's arm snapped back and touched Argueta's back, the referee deemed that a tap and waved the bout off. The replays indicated a premature stoppage, and the verdict was overturned to an NC (No Contest).

Intriguingly, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was a part of the commentary team at the event. Cruz lost to Henry Cejudo via second-round TKO in their UFC bantamweight title fight in May 2020. Peterson officiated that fight. 'The Dominator' accused Peterson of an early stoppage in the Cejudo matchup, notably claiming that the referee reeked of alcohol and cigarettes.

Well, following the Argueta-Lawrence matchup, Cruz criticized Peterson again. He opined that referees and judges ought to be penalized for the errors they make on the job, as the fighters bear the brunt of their mistakes.

Expand Tweet

#3 Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie faced then-undefeated Aspen Ladd in a bantamweight bout that headlined the UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd event (July 2019). The bout was waved off by Referee Herb Dean just 16 seconds in, as de Randamie dropped Ladd with a well-timed punch. 'The Iron Lady' thereby won via first-round TKO.

Ladd planned to appeal the verdict before the CSAC (California State Athletic Commission) to overturn it to a No Contest. Regardless, the verdict is still listed as a first-round TKO victory for de Randamie. The victory earned her a rematch against then-UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in Dec. 2019, a fight Nunes won via unanimous decision.

As for Aspen Ladd, she was released from the UFC in 2022 and has competed in the PFL since. On the other hand, de Randamie still fights in the UFC. She last suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Norma Dumont in April 2024.

Expand Tweet

#2 Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov — Dashing a veteran UFC fighter's title dreams

Jared Cannonier competed for the UFC middleweight title in July 2022 and lost to then-UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision. The veteran fighter bounced back by beating Sean Strickland via split decision and put on a record-setting performance in his unanimous decision win against Marvin Vettori.

Cannonier then faced Nassourdine Imavov in the headlining match of the UFC Louisville (June 8, 2024) event. Cannonier showcased an educated jab, head movement, and leg kicks. However, in round four, Imavov rocked him with a right hand and followed him for the finish.

'The Killa Gorilla' appeared coherent and was striking back. Unfortunately, Referee Jason Herzog waved the fight off, declaring Imavov the winner via fourth-round TKO. Many have criticized Herzog, particularly because he stepped in when Cannonier had landed a good strike against his foe and was fighting back.

Furthermore, given Cannonier's fearsome punching power and durability (he'd never been submitted or knocked out at middleweight), many deemed the stoppage premature. Imavov, for his part, believed the stoppage was justified.

Some feel that the 40-year-old Cannonier, who's ranked No. 4 at middleweight, might've resultantly missed out on making a final run at the title. Whether or not Cannonier returns from this setback and sets forth on another quest for a UFC title shot, remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Herzog took to X and appeared to acknowledge that he may have to reevaluate his decision.

Expand Tweet

#1 Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba 1 — Purportedly playing possum backfired on 'The Hulk'

Heading into UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo (Feb. 2020), Moldova's Ion Cutelaba had never suffered a KO/TKO defeat as a professional MMA fighter. He'd been submitted before and even had a DQ (Disqualification) defeat on his record. However, 'The Hulk' could withstand considerable damage on the feet and stay coherent. His iron chin complemented his aggressive fighting style.

Things changed when Cutelaba faced Dagestan's Magomed Ankalaev at the aforementioned event and was seemingly stunned by Ankalaev's punches and head kicks. Both light heavyweights continued exchanging heavy leather. Though Cutelaba stayed on his feet, Referee Kevin MacDonald waved the bout off, declaring Ankalaev the victor via first-round TKO.

Cutelaba was livid and strongly disapproved of the stoppage. He later claimed to be playing possum, implying that it was a part of his strategy to goad Ankalaev into making a mistake. 'The Hulk' planned to appeal the verdict, but as of this time, the official verdict remains a first-round TKO win for Ankalaev. Moreover, in their immediate rematch in Oct. 2020, Ankalaev defeated him via first-round KO.

Watch the sequence of punches and head kicks from Ankalaev-Cutelaba 1 below (2:00):