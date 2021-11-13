5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

Coming off two massive PPV events, the UFC were always going to have a hard time reverting back to their fight night cards. However, an event featuring former UFC featherweight champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway is about as good as it gets.

Holloway will take on fan favorite takekwondo practitioner Yair 'Pantera' Rodriguez in a number one contender bout for the 145lb division. This electric featherweight scrap headlines a card full of hidden gems that may well be flying under the radar for fans of the UFC.

A number of rising prospects litter the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez and in the following list we breakdown five names that fans of MMA would do well to keep an eye on.

#5. Sean 'The Sniper' Woodson - UFC featherweight

Sean Woodson made his way into the UFC by knocking out top prospect Terrance McKinney on Dana White's Contender Series in 2019. He quickly followed it up with a dominant victory over Kyle Bochniak in the same year.

UFC Fight Night: Woodson v Erosa

Woodson did come up short against Julian Erosa in 2020, but a split decision win over yet another upcoming prospect in Youssef Zalal put Woodson back on track. He now takes on Colin Anglin at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez.

Anglin is a competent wrestler and will likely spend much of the fight pursuing takedowns. However, Woodson has previously shown off an impressive ability to stay on his feet, having confounded 15 of Zalal's 17 takedowns attempts.

He also lives up to the moniker of 'The Sniper,' with lethal striking that utilizes his 6'2 frame to full effect. This is Woodson's chance to put together his first winning streak inside the UFC, and he has all the tools to do it in emphatic fashion.

