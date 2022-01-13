5 under the radar names to look out for at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

The UFC is finally back, and is kicking off 2022 with an exciting card headlined by an electric featherweight bout. Clinical boxer Calvin Kattar takes on kickboxing phenom Giga Chikadze in a fight that could have major implications for the future of the 145lb title picture.

Dynamic flyweights also feature, with Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bortorin promising to be a fan-friendly brawl. Former title challengers Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia clash in the co-main event as they attempt to get back to get in the title picture.

However, there are a number of fights that are going under the radar for many fans. In the following list, we will shead some light on the names worth keeping an eye on in this weekends UFC event.

#5. Joseph 'Ugly Man' Holmes - UFC middleweight

Joseph Holmes could well be the biggest hit or miss pick of this list.

He makes his UFC debut this weekend, taking on Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bout. Holmes will step in on relatively short notice after Pickett's original opponent, Caio Borralho, pulled out of the bout.

Holmes is a natural finisher in fights, with all seven wins coming via stoppage. He hasn't lost a bout since his MMA debut, which took place at Bellator 218. Since then he has picked up multiple wins in numerous promotions. Winning bouts in the afore-mentioned Bellator MMA, as well as Fury FC, LFA and DWCS.

Holmes may be in trouble if Pickett is able to weather the storm, but doing so will be no easy task.

