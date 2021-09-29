5 reasons why Alexander Volkanovski beats Conor McGregor if they fight

Alexander Volkanovski won his second title defense at UFC 266. With his unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega, 'The Great' has forced the MMA community to include him in the featherweight GOAT discussion. After all, he has remained undefeated after facing top-tier athletes such as Jose Aldo, Max Holloway and Chad Mendes.

A rematch against 'T-City' or a trilogy against Max Holloway are a few of the options Volkanovski can consider. However, there's one name that the MMA community would love to see against the UFC featherweight champion - Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's rather hostile tweet against Alexander Volkanovski made waves as the UFC 266 main event ended. Word even got to the Aussie himself, who invited the Irishman to come down to the featherweight division or meet him at 155. Within minutes of this development, a debate about who would win this potential matchup caught fire.

Here are five reasons why Alexander Volkanovski beats Conor McGregor if they fight.

#5. Alexander Volkanovski is in his prime while Conor McGregor is way past his

UFC 266: Volkanovski v Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski has been an unstoppable force in his MMA career. 'The Great' hasn't lost a single bout in the past eight years and has achieved a rare 20-fight winning streak. His win against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 was the latest addition.

He is now 10-0 in the UFC, a feat only a few have achieved in company history. Volkanovski has joined legends like Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Khabib Nurmagomedov on the list. It would be safe to say that Alexander Volkanovski is in the prime years of his mixed martial arts career.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 Alexander Volkanovski has won 20 fights in a row. Validated his title reign tonight for anyone who questioned it after the Max Holloway fights. #UFC266 https://t.co/jNlpka4xjW

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is now being written off against more fighters on the roster since his losses to 'The Eagle' and Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is 1-3 in the last four years, while Volkanovski is 9-0 in the same period.

The two fighters are more or less at two different ends of their primes. A fight against Alexander Volkanovski will not be a smart move for Conor McGregor at this stage of his career.

