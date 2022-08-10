5 reasons Charles Oliveira could bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from MMA competition with an incredible legacy. He retired a perfect 29-0, never lost his undisputed lightweight title, and is already in the UFC Hall of Fame. In many people's eyes, he is the greatest lightweight in MMA history.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired, per Dana White. They met earlier this week in Las Vegas, Nurmagomedov reiterated his stance that he wanted to be done fighting and now White is standing down in his attempts to convince him to return to action any time soon. Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired, per Dana White. They met earlier this week in Las Vegas, Nurmagomedov reiterated his stance that he wanted to be done fighting and now White is standing down in his attempts to convince him to return to action any time soon.

Given that is the case, fans might question why he would even entertain the idea of ever stepping foot in the octagon again. However, it has consistently been speculated that he may do so, and there certainly seems a pathway that could see Charles Oliveira lure him back to action.

Should Oliveira defeat Islam Makhahcev in their upcoming lightweight title bout, there are a significant number of people who feel 'The Eagle' could return. Here are five reasons why Charles Oliveira could bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement:

#5. Things have become personal

Oliveira and Nurmagomedov have argued on social media

While there is not yet bad blood between these two men, there does seem to be some tension brewing between Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair have gone back and forth several times over social media, and Oliveira has even suggested their personal issues have made him interested in a fight.

Much of their interactions have come off the back of Khabib Nurmagomedov campaigning for a title shot on behalf of Islam Makhachev. Oliveira has repeatedly stated that he doesn't feel Makhachev has earned it, which one could certainly argue given the lack of big-name wins for the Russian.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Wouldn’t it be something if Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev. Now Khabib comes back. Giving us Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Charles Oliveira Wouldn’t it be something if Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev. Now Khabib comes back. Giving us Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Charles Oliveira 🔥

However, Nurmagomedov has pointed to Makhachev's lengthy winning streak, which is also a valid argument. There is a feeling among the MMA community that Islam is Khabib 2.0, which seems to have helped his case. Should Oliveira defeat Makhachev and continue to poke at Nurmagomedov, perhaps he could lure him out of retirement.

#4. Khabib Nurmagomedov may want to prove he is the GOAT

Nurmagomedov defended the lightweight title on three occasions

When Khabib Nurmagomedov was active and dominating the lightweight division, there were many who felt he might be the greatest fighter of all time. Since his retirement, few seem to still feel this way for a variety of reasons.

One of these is that many feel he retired too soon and doesn't have enough title defenses. Others have suggested that some of his wins haven't aged particularly well. However, another reason for this shifting perspective stands out above the rest: the success of Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian has looked just as dominant as 'The Eagle' and made Nurmagomedov seem less extraordinary.

If Nurmagomedov is interested in being remembered as the greatest of all-time, it now seems as though he would have to return to the octagon. Should Charles Oliveira defeat Islam Makhachev next time out, he would be the only opponent that would make sense for the retired Hall-of-Famer.

#3. Khabib Nurmagomedov may want to cement his legacy

Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the hall of fame

This point is similar to the last but, in truth, even with a win over Charles Oliveira, many would likely still question Khabib Nurmagomedov GOAT credentials. 'The Eagle' also doesn't appear to be the type of character who would be heartbroken to not be considered the greatest of all-time.

However, Nurmagomedov's legacy and being remembered as a champion does seem like it could be important to 'The Eagle'. If Charles Oliveira is able to defeat Islam Makhachev and potentially some other contenders too, most will conclude that he is is a superior fighter to Khabib.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Even though Oliveira is still on his winning streak, Khabib believes he can't claim the undisputed label(via @bokamotoESPN Even though Oliveira is still on his winning streak, Khabib believes he can't claim the undisputed label 👀(via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/l6TOYgnQNX

That might not sit well with Nurmagomedov, given he is often considered among the best ever. He is unlikely to be okay with being remembered as the second-best of the past two lightweight champions, and for that reason, his return to the octagon seems entirely plausible.

#2. Khabib Nurmagomedov may want to avenge Islam Makhachev

Makhachev will fight Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov remained very active in his retirement and has taken over his deceased father's role as the head coach of many Dagestani fighters. His current star pupil is almost certainly Islam Makhachev, who will have the opportunity to follow in his mentor's footsteps should he defeat Charles Oliveira next time out.

Makhachev taking over from Nurmagomedov as the dominant lightweight champion is likely what 'The Eagle' envisioned when he stepped away. If that does happen, you'd imagine he'd continue to coach, but if Oliveira can win, suddenly things get more interesting.

With the reputation of not just himself and Makhachev, but all of the Dagestani fighters seemingly at stake, 'The Eagle' would hate to see the Brazilian triumph. He could very well want to prove that he and his peers are still the best in the sport and be tempted out of retirement should Oliveira win his next fight.

#1. People legitimately feel Charles Oliveira is better

Oliveira defeated Gaethje in the first round of his last fight

In recent times, Charles Oliveira has created a debate as to who is better between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since winning the vacant belt, he has finished both Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in a shorter amount of time than Nurmagomedov was able to.

If Oliveira is able to defeat Islam Makhachev in his next fight, the debate will likely swing significantly in his favor. After all, Makhachev has a very similar style to 'The Eagle' and is being instructed throughout each fight by Nurmagomedov. Should Oliveira win, he will likely feel he has proven to be superior to 'The Eagle'.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA



Source, RT Sport MMA: Khabib believes Charles Oliveira is the rightful new lightweight champion and has nothing but respect for the new king at 155.Source, RT Sport MMA: youtube.com/watch?v=3j2iNz… Khabib believes Charles Oliveira is the rightful new lightweight champion and has nothing but respect for the new king at 155. Source, RT Sport MMA: youtube.com/watch?v=3j2iNz… https://t.co/PjDyKgfKRL

The direct comparison to Oliveira and the genuine intrigue as to how this fight would play out might just be enough to tempt Nurmagomedov out of retirement. With that being said, Khabib appears to be a man of his word, and so even then, his return would be far from a sure thing.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in the UFC again? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016