5 reasons why Ciryl Gane will defeat Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

The headline bout of UFC 270 this weekend will see interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane attempt to become the undisputed titleholder. To do so, he'll have to get through reigning UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou.

Gane is currently unbeaten in the UFC at 8-0, but can he really defeat the power-punching machine that is Francis Ngannou?

‘The Predator’ might be one of the scariest fighters in the history of MMA. However, the truth is that Gane has a better chance of dethroning him than practically anyone else on the planet right now.

With that considered, here are five reasons why 'Bon Gamin' will defeat Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

#5. Ciryl Gane isn’t afraid to make a fight dull in order to win

'Bon Gamin' is willing to make a fight less than exciting if it means he wins

Ciryl Gane might be one of the most intimidating fighters operating in the UFC right now. However, unlike Francis Ngannou, ‘Bon Gamin’ isn’t just a blunt instrument of destruction when he steps into the octagon.

The French native has delivered some thunderous knockouts during his UFC career, including his most recent one over Derrick Lewis and his brutal elbow finish of Junior dos Santos. There can be no doubt that he hits extremely hard.

However, Gane is more than just a power puncher. While UFC president Dana White might not like it, he isn’t afraid to make a fight into a dull one if that kind of gameplan will lead him to a victory.

Gane picked up three victories in 2021, all of them in the headline bout of a major UFC show. However, while everyone was blown away by his slaughter of Lewis, his wins over Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik saw him choose to pick his opponents off rather than engage in brawls.

Sure, those fights would’ve been infinitely more entertaining had Gane simply chosen to swing against his opponents, but that isn’t his style.

Therefore, if ‘Bon Gamin’ thinks that playing it safe will get him past Ngannou, he’ll be willing to do that – and it’s that kind of attitude that may give him the edge.

