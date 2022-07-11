5 reasons why fighting Conor McGregor at welterweight will be a mistake for Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is the top fighter in the lightweight division despite not currently holding the belt. He has not been shy about calling for a bout with MMA's biggest star, Conor McGregor. With McGregor keen to return to the sport at welterweight, there has been speculation recently that the pair could fight at 170 lbs.

This would be a surprising development given Oliveira has not competed in the welterweight division since joining the UFC. He also currently has a guaranteed spot in an upcoming lightweight title fight that he would likely risk losing if he were to take this fight.

While there are risks, fighting Conor McGregor is one of the biggest rewards available in the sport of MMA. The fight would be incredibly lucrative for Oliveira and, were he to win, it could set him up for many more huge paydays moving forward. A loss, however, could be devastating.

Here are five reasons why fighting Conor McGregor at welterweight would be a mistake for Charles Oliveira:

#5. The Khabib Factor

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in early 2021, relinquishing the UFC lightweight title and transitioning into a coaching role. However, it is reported that he still trains regularly and there are some members of the MMA media who feel he could one day be tempted out of retirement.

Charles Oliveira was the man to claim the lightweight belt that 'The Eagle' vacated and he has dominated the division ever since. Many feel that his reign has been as dominant as Khabib's and if he were to beat Nurmagomedov's protégé, Islam Makhachev, it would be tough to deny that.

If Oliveira does have his sights on one day securing a big money fight with Khabib, he would be much better served continuing to fight at lightweight. He may be just one win over Makhachev away from securing that and could always fight McGregor later.

Fighting 'The Notorious' at 170 would reduce Oliveira's chances of one day fighting 'The Eagle'.

#4. Smaller payday

Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in MMA history

Fighting Conor McGregor in any capacity is a good way of ensuring you receive the biggest payday of your career. However, Charles Oliveira would likely not earn nearly as much if he were to fight McGregor at 170 lbs next, rather than fighting him for the title at 155 lbs.

Champions in the UFC receive a share of the PPV sales from the events they compete in. Oliveira had been enjoying this benefit but was stripped of the belt at UFC 274. Dana White then stated that he wasn't sure if 'Du Bronx' would continue to receive PPV money moving forward as he was no longer the champion.

Fighting Conor McGregor would ensure a big payday and huge sales regardless of the weight class. However, Oliveira would make far more money from this bout if he were still receiving PPV money too. He may be better served reclaiming the 155lbs belt and then taking on McGregor for the title at that weight later on.

#3. It doesn't make sense rankings wise

Conor McGregor is currently ranked no. 12 at lightweight

The UFC rankings system is often mocked as it does tend to be ignored when there is the opportunity to put a big fight together or push a star. Just recently, we saw an unranked Alex Pereira take on No. 4 Sean Strickland. But pitting the No. 1 lightweight against the No. 12 lightweight in a fight at welterweight is a new level.

If we put the lack of sense from that perspective to one side, it could have serious implications for the career of Charles Oliveira. While Conor McGregor is a big enough star that the rankings don't seem to apply to him, Charles Oliveira is not in the same position.

Much of his appeal comes from him being the top lightweight in the sport and even if he were to lose at welterweight, he would likely lose that status. McGregor would likely take his spot in the rankings with a win. Dropping down the lightweight rankings for a fight in a different division would be terrible for Oliveira's career.

#2. Increased risk in the welterweight division

Charles Oliveira has been dropped in each of his last three fights

Despite the incredible string of results we have seen from Charles Oliveira, he has been caught with some big shots in the majority of these fights. Conor McGregor is one of the most powerful strikers the sport has ever seen and will only hit harder at 170lbs than he would at 155lbs.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv Oliveira’s grappling is so dangerous that he basically created a boxing 10-count for himself in MMA.



Few, if any, will follow him after a knockdown. For that reason he can can afford to be careless on the feet, more than his opponents. Huge advantage.



Oliveira’s grappling is so dangerous that he basically created a boxing 10-count for himself in MMA.Few, if any, will follow him after a knockdown. For that reason he can can afford to be careless on the feet, more than his opponents. Huge advantage.https://t.co/gENU8Jv6bX

Ever since a potential match-up between Oliveira and McGregor was teased, many have suggested 'The Notorious' would have a good chance in this fight. His left hand has changed the course of several fights at both featherweight and lightweight. That shot at welterweight could have devastating consequences.

Since this is already a somewhat favorable match-up stylistically for Conor McGregor, giving him a further advantage could be a big mistake. The additional weight would only increase the Irish fighter's chances further, whilst it would do little for Oliveira given the way he fights.

#1. The UFC lightweight championship

Charles Oliveira was stripped after missing weight at UFC 274

If Charles Oliveira was still the UFC lightweight champion, it would make complete sense for him to fight Conor McGregor at welterweight. It would be incredibly lucrative for him and even if he were to lose, he would still have plenty of big fights to go back to at 155lbs.

However, that is not the case. Oliveira has been stripped and would stand to lose too much were he to lose this fight. He simply must focus on getting back the title he never lost before he can focus on big-money fights. He can't risk losing a fight at welterweight and falling back into the mid-field in the 155lbs division.

Oliveira currently has the luxury of being guaranteed a spot in whatever match-up the UFC decides to put together for the vacant lightweight title. He could face Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, or even Conor McGregor in that fight. Should he win that, he can then entertain any opponent he chooses.

