5 reasons why Floyd Mayweather is in danger of losing his next exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather has effectively consolidated his position as one of the best boxers of the modern era. While many put forth multiple reasons to dispute this claim, his 50-0 record is all one needs to substantiate this assertion.

Although he has remained undefeated throughout his professional career in the squared circle, can he defend his untainted legacy in the future?

Also Read: Has Floyd Mayweather ever lost a fight?

Discussing the possibility of Floyd Mayweather suffering a loss may seem hard to process; however, the trajectory that 'Money' has adopted may be his downfall.

Here's why we think Floyd Mayweather may be flying too close to the sun:

5) Punching above his weight

Although he may never strap up the 10oz gloves to fight as a professional again, his choice of opponents for exhibition fights may cost him dearly in the long run.

Floyd Mayweather, admittedly, is one of the most technical fighters. His heavy inclination towards a defensive style of boxing is a major asset when butting heads with fighters who have an advantage in reach and strength.

To be fair, Logan Paul did take one out of Floyd Mayweather's book, and landed the same combination Floyd landed on Canelo, on the man himself 😂💥#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/GrV4z5kUfI — Iron Chin Boxing (@IronChinBoxing) June 7, 2021

However, his avidity to go toe to toe with fighters that weigh in over 30lbs more than himself might catch up to him when he takes on someone who can hold a candle to his skills.

Mayweather is admittedly an astute businessman, for he didn't reach the pinnacle of the sport by picking the wrong opponents. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of him suffering a loss in an exhibition.

Also Read: "They sparred and made money" - Khabib Nurmagomedov was not impressed by Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

4) Floyd Mayweather getting caught up in the hype?

While fans and pundits were all focussed on the goofy and eccentric nature of Logan Paul ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather, the YouTuber-turned-boxer entered the fight commanding a huge advantage in terms of physical stature and weight over the latter.

The intrigue, as far as consumers were concerned, was perennially centered around the fight's potential to be a massive train wreck, with Logan Paul succumbing as the lone victim.

Any discourse about Paul relying on his physicality to overcome the challenge posed by Mayweather was either spoken in hushed undertones or brushed under the carpet rather unapologetically.

While Mayweather has a treasure trove of experience on his back, the thought of 'Money' getting swept away by all this talk is not completely unfounded. His reaction to the "Gotcha Hat" fiasco was a testament to the same.

3) Age catching up to Floyd Mayweather

'Money' has weathered every single test he has ever faced; however, the test of time is one that he will never be able to overcome. Father Time may be the only opponent who could get the better of Floyd Mayweather.

Aged 44, Mayweather is starting his descent to the wrong side of his 40s, and like it or not, the irreversible rust that comes with one's dotage is inevitable, however, galvanized one may be.

Way past his prime, Floyd Mayweather seemingly insists on clinging to the final morsels of fame for as long as he can. While he looked like the Mayweather of old against a fledgling Logan Paul, one must consider the vast divide between the two in terms of skill and experience.

What will Floyd Mayweather look like against a boxer of worth? We may never know; however, if we were to know, we reckon it may not be something fans would like to see.

2) Floyd Mayweather is getting complacent

Floyd Mayweather has done enough and then some to be crowned one of the greatest boxers of all time. One has to wonder what it must do to a fighter's ego and attitude.

'Money' was never the most humble or modest fighter, to begin with. His moniker is one of the biggest hints to the same. What's more, his actions only bolster this claim.

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather's highly anticipated fight against Logan Paul, the former drew a rather unbothered figure. His comments on his preparation and training for the bout spoke volumes about his mentality going into the fight.

"It really doesn't matter if I have an intense training camp or don't, this kid doesn't have a chance in hell," quipped Mayweather.

While this may seem humorous to some and factual to others, this lackadaisical stance ahead of a fight may turn out to be the former five-division world champion's undoing.

Being sure of oneself comes with the territory and is part of the job for a boxer; however, comparing a fight to robbing a bank in broad daylight is a bit inordinate, even for the great Floyd Mayweather.

Also Read: Dana White's surprising reaction to the news that Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul got one million PPV buys

1) Reluctance to quit while ahead

Floyd Mayweather hung his gloves up for good, or what it seemed like at that point, following his win over Andre Berto in 2015. He returned for a "money fight" against the UFC's powerhouse and cash cow, Conor McGregor, back in 2017.

The win against the Irishman earned him a stellar 50-0 professional record, and 'Money' was more than happy to ride off into the sunset with a coveted record under his belt.

However, his zest for picking exhibition fights against younger contemporaries has brought him back to the fold.

Many claim it is the love of the sport that holds him back, whereas another train of thought points to a desire to earn more money as the main reason behind his sporadic quips on social media and a yearning to return to the ring.

His financial manager, Leonard Ellerbe, claims "he was able to walk away and retire from this sport with all of his faculties and pass on the torch to the younger generation."

Mayweather is yet to yield his spot at the pinnacle of the combat sports circuit. His desire to fight the likes of Logan Paul suggests that his foot is still in the door, and the same could catch up to him if he were to go up against a youngster looking to make his mark in the sport.

Also Read: How much did Floyd Mayweather try to bet on himself vs. Conor McGregor?

Do you think Mayweather should give it all up yet? Sound off in the comments!

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Avinash Tewari