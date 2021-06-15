Dana White's surprising reaction to the news that Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul got one million PPV buys

UFC president Dana White recently reacted to the news that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul event did one million PPV buys, and his reaction was surprisingly positive.

This is especially surprising because White has been vocal about his displeasure towards YouTube stars competing against professional fighters in the past.

However, at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, Dana White congratulated Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul for generating one million PPV buys from their exhibition clash.

The UFC frontman also said that although he spoke to Mayweather after the fight, he didn't end up watching it.

He further stated that fights promoted by Triller don't generate as much revenue as the promotion claims it does.

White accused them of lying about the revenue generated from their recent events. Having said that, Dana White confirmed that the news about Mayweather vs Logan Paul doing one million PPV buys is true-

"Last time we had a press conference, I told you all the Triller stuff is a bunch of bullsh*t. You're lying, the numbers aren't....those guys [Mayweather and Logan Paul] really did that number, that's a real number. They did that. Yeah, and good for them."

Floyd Mayweather earned $1.5m per punch in Logan Paul exhibitionhttps://t.co/yMB2LDFtsN pic.twitter.com/8p2yYBn29f — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) June 10, 2021

Dana White takes a dig at Jake Paul for failing to sell his fights

Reacting to Jake Paul's comments on how he is failing to sell as many PPVs as Mayweather and Logan did, Dana White took a sharp jibe at 'The Problem Child'.

White pointed to Jake's failure to generate as much interest and hype for his fights as his older brother Logan.

He insinuated that Jake Paul has nothing to do with Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather generating one million PPV buys-

"Jake? Isn't it the other brother? Yeah, because he [Jake] didn't do a million. His brother did a million. Him and Floyd did a million."

Jake Paul has previously criticized Dana White regarding the fighter pay situation in the UFC.

He claimed that White doesn't pay his fighters enough and should be paying them more than they currently receive. White later rubbished those claims.

UFC chief Dana White responds to Jake Paul's claims over fighter payhttps://t.co/YZHEE4emOM pic.twitter.com/vV9xlDuCD8 — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) June 14, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard