5 reasons why Islam Makhachev should not be compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov

This weekend sees the return of lightweight sensation Islam Makhachev. He’s set to face off with Dan Hooker in a key bout on the main card of UFC 267.

Islam Makhachev has been compared on numerous occasions to his friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, but are these comparisons really fair?

The truth is that despite the close relationship and similarities between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, comparisons between the two probably don’t do any good for either man.

Here are five reasons why Islam Makhachev should not be compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

#5. Comparing Islam Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov might put too much pressure on him

Constant comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov must pile the pressure onto Islam Makhachev's shoulders

The UFC has seen plenty of great lightweight fighters enter the octagon over the years, from B.J. Penn and Kenny Florian to Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, though, probably stands above all of them as the greatest lightweight of all time. His record of 29-0 is basically unparalleled in the division’s history. His list of victims, names like Poirier, McGregor and Justin Gaethje, reads like a who’s who of fellow great 155lbers.

Naturally then, every burgeoning fighter in the division would love to emulate Khabib’s accomplishments. Right now, it seems like Islam Makhachev is the man who most fans expect to be able to do so. Is this really fair to Islam Makhachev? The correct answer is no.

Firstly, Khabib’s accomplishments would be difficult for any fighter to live up to, even for one of his teammates who is supposedly just as talented as he is. Secondly, and more importantly though, it’s difficult to begin to imagine the kind of pressure that this comparison must be placing upon Islam Makhachev’s shoulders, however much he might deny it.

Islam Makhachev seems to be expected to live up to the lofty standards of ‘The Eagle’ every time he steps into the octagon. By attempting to do that, there’s every chance that the Dagestani fighter might simply choke under the pressure.

Therefore, comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov may be detrimental to the former’s career and ought to be stopped.

