AKA coach Javier Mendez reveals what Islam Makhachev has that Khabib Nurmagomedov never did

Javier Mendez thinks very highly of Islam Makhachev's abilities inside the octagon.

So much so that Mendez rates Makhachev higher than his most successful pupil Khabib Nurmagomedov in various aspects of the fight game.

On a recent episode of the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Mendez revealed what sets Islam Makhachev apart from Khabib.

According to Mendez, Makhachev's judo throws and leg sweeps are on a different level. He said that although 'The Eagle' had all those weapons in his arsenal, Islam Makhachev's mastery of throws and sweeps is much better than that of the legendary lightweight.

Mendez also claimed that while Khabib's striking had improved a lot over the years, while Makhachev's striking has always been better-rounded in comparison.

"What Islam has that Khabib never had as good are throws, judo throws, leg sweeps, leg trips. I mean Khabib has them but not to the level of Islam now. I mean all of a sudden, you're with Islam, you're going with it and the next thing you know, you're flying, you're literally flying," said Mendez.

In the podcast, Mendez also claimed that while both Khabib and Makhachev are excellent grapplers, their approach to the ground game varies. While the former UFC lightweight champion adopted a more explosive approach, Makhachev's transitions are all about finesse.

"Khabib is actually meaner; he's mean. Khabib is like this: when he controls you, it's like his whole body controls you. His legs, his toes, his arms, everything locks up to you. One's a little bit more explosive is Khabib, the more explosive one. But the other one [Islam Makhachev] is a little smoother in transitioning."

Islam Makhachev is possibly one win away from earning a title shot

Islam Makhachev is quickly scaling his way to the peak of the UFC lightweight division.

He is currently on an impressive eight-fight winning streak and recently broke into the top-five in the lightweight rankings after beating Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

Islam Makhachev is set to take on former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267 later this year. With a win, Makhachev could very well be next in line to fight for the title against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira.

