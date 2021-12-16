5 reasons why Islam Makhachev is a more interesting challenger for Charles Oliveira than Justin Gaethje

After his big win over Dustin Poirier this past weekend at UFC 269, the big question for UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is all about who is next for him.

UFC President Dana White has already suggested that Justin Gaethje is probably next in line to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title – but should Islam Makhachev get the shot instead?

Makhachev is set to fight Beneil Dariush in late February. However, should he win, the UFC could easily put him against Charles Oliveira in the summer – giving ‘Do Bronx’ some much-needed time off.

So with this considered, here are five reasons why Islam Makhachev would make a more intriguing challenger for Charles Oliveira than Justin Gaethje.

#5. We’ve already seen Charles Oliveira deal with heavy hitters

Charles Oliveira has dealt with strikers in his last two bouts, beating Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier

In the UFC, the old adage is that styles make fights. If that’s the case, then we honestly don’t need to see Charles Oliveira fight Justin Gaethje all that badly right now. That’s because ‘Do Bronx’ has recently fought two opponents who are very stylistically similar to Gaethje in Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

There are subtle stylistic differences between the three. Chandler has more of a wrestling threat than Poirier and Gaethje. ‘The Diamond’ is more of a pressure-boxer than the leg kicking, haymaker-throwing machine that is ‘The Highlight’, but strictly speaking, all three men are primarily strikers.

While a heavy striker was once seen as Charles Oliveira’s kryptonite, the same can’t be said at this point. ‘Do Bronx’ was hurt by both men, but in the end, he dealt with Chandler and Poirier in devastating fashion, finishing both men violently.

Essentially, it’d be much fresher and much more intriguing to see Oliveira put up against an opponent who could provide a different threat entirely – an opponent like grappling whiz Islam Makhachev.

Does this seem a little unfair to Gaethje? Perhaps, but at the end of the day, the UFC is about making the most entertaining fights. Right now, Oliveira vs. Makhachev sounds fresher than Oliveira vs. Gaethje does.

