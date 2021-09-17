5 reasons why Jake Paul will never fight Anderson Silva

After defeating Tyron Woodley, the biggest question surrounding Jake Paul is who’s next on his hit list?

One fighter to be linked with a fight with Jake Paul is former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva. But is this really a fight that ‘The Problem Child’ would take?

Jake Paul has talked a good game thus far, and to be fair, he has backed up his words in the squared circle for the most part. But realistically, a fight with Anderson Silva may not be something he’s keen on.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why Jake Paul will never fight Anderson Silva.

#5. Jake Paul has little to gain by fighting a past-his-prime Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva's later UFC fights showed that he was miles past his prime

Longtime boxing fans might be willing to scoff at his skills in the ring, but Jake Paul has done surprisingly well in his fights thus far.

However, it’s definitely worth questioning the validity of Paul’s opponents to date. ‘The Problem Child’ is 4-0 in his boxing career. His first two wins came over a fellow YouTuber (AnEsonGib) and a former basketball player (Nate Robinson).

His most recent victories came over former UFC fighters - former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. However, neither was renowned for their striking during their time in the octagon.

Essentially, Jake Paul does need a step up in his next fight if he wants to gain any validation from boxing fans. To be fair, Anderson Silva would definitely mark a step up.

However, ‘The Spider’ is still not a lifelong professional boxer. His background is largely in Brazilian Muay Thai. More to the point, he’s on the wrong side of 40. Towards the end of his UFC tenure, it was easily noticeable that he was miles past his prime.

With that considered, what would Jake Paul have to gain from fighting Anderson Silva? The real answer is very little. If he were to lose, it’d be disastrous. But if he were to win, he’d simply have another victory over a fighter miles past his best. From that perspective, it’s a fight that makes no sense.

