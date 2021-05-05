5 reasons why Kamaru Usman can be more dominant than Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has proved why he is among the elite fighters like George St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has destroyed his competition and doesn't look close to slowing down.

There is a high chance that when Kamaru Usman retires from the sport, he will do it as the undisputed champion. While not undefeated like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman can, for several reasons, still prove to be more dominant than 'The Eagle.'

5 reasons that make Kamaru Usman more dominant than Khabib Nurmagomedov

#5 - Kamaru Usman is a multi-dimensional fighter

Kamaru Usman knocks out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

Khabib Nurmagomedov was famous for rag-dolling his opponents inside the octagon. His superior grappling skills and inhuman conditioning enabled him to outclass every fighter.

While Khabib has a total of eight career KO/TKO wins in 29 MMA fights, only two of those have come in the UFC - and none against a top-class opponent.

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

Kamaru Usman, who is known for his wrestling background, is a more complete package than Khabib when it comes to mixed martial arts. With 20 MMA fights, Kamaru Usman already has more KO/TKOs than Khabib, with nine. Moreover, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has four of those in the UFC, three of which have come in title defense fights.

Defending his title against Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman proved he was a multi-dimensional fighter as he knocked out each of his challengers.

Usman is also a skilled grappler. The welterweight champion has a 100% takedown defense rate in the UFC, something that even Khabib could not achieve.

Unlike Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman has established himself as a multi-dimensional fighter.

#4 - Kamaru Usman is more active than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kamaru Usman defends his title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258

Khabib Nurmagomedov won the UFC lightweight championship in 2018 against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223. The Dagestani reached the peak of his career after defending his title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 the same year.

Following the immense fame Khabib enjoyed after submitting 'The Notorious', he fought only two more times. After defending his title against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, 'The Eagle' retired as a fighter. He effectively defended his title once every year between 2018 and 2020.

Kamaru Usman has already appeared in five title fights (four title defenses) in a span of two years. In 2021 alone, Usman has defended his title twice and is likely to do it a third time against Colby Covington.

Now at the peak of his career, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shows no signs of slowing down.

#3 - Kamaru Usman does not decline fights

Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 post-fight conference

Kamaru Usman toppled the best fighters in his division to establish himself as one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is still not done. He defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 and then fought in a rematch at UFC 261, where he finished 'Street Jesus' fair and square.

After defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman called Jorge Masvidal out for a rematch but added that he could take on any welterweights. He said:

"Any one of these fools can get it."

At a UFC 261 pre-fight conference, Kamaru Usman told Jorge Masvidal,

"I'm coming around the track, and you're the first guy I'm about to lap."

Usman is now likely to face Colby Covington for his next title defense after UFC president Dana White confirmed it at the UFC 261 post-fight conference.

Khabib Nurmagomedov did not decline fights when he was active, except against Tony Ferguson. 'El Cucuy' was considered one of the very few fighters who could give Khabib a run for his money.

However, the fight was canceled multiple times after getting booked, with Khabib citing a broken rib on one occasion and the COVID-19 pandemic on another.

#2 - Kamaru Usman has a longer UFC winning streak than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kamaru Usman wins the UFC welterweight title against Tyron Woodley

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut in 2012 and retired in 2020. He fought in the UFC for eight years, during which he amassed a record of 13-0. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman made his debut in the world's biggest MMA promotion in 2015. As of 2021, the UFC welterweight champion is on a 14-fight winning streak.

In fewer years than Khabib, Usman has already amassed a larger winning streak. Moreover, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is still far from hanging up his gloves. Kamaru Usman is being backed to beat Anderson Silva's record (16) for the longest winning streak in UFC history.

Regardless of whether he can beat Anderson Silva's record, Kamaru Usman has left Khabib Nurmagmedov behind.

#1 - Kamaru Usman has more successful title defenses than Khabib in the UFC

Kamaru Usman

Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his title three times before calling it quits. At 29-0, he retired as the undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion. However, Kamaru Usman has already defended his title more than Khabib.

The welterweight champion has defended his title four times since winning it against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. Khabib's undefeated record is the biggest reason for calling him the greatest UFC fighter ever; however, Kamaru Usman's longer title-defense streak proves that he is more dominant than the 'The Eagle.'