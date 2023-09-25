5 reasons Muay Thai can become the next global sport to hit mainstream

Muay Thai just hit a pivotal juncture in its rich history, and it could become the next sport that practically takes over the world.

The super fight between Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 became the tipping point of a sporting revolution that has largely stayed in Asia.

Rodtang and Superlek’s epic encounter at ONE Friday Fights 34, however, proved to be the catalyst for Muay Thai to become the next mainstream global martial arts attraction.

Both Rodtang and Superlek are massive stars not just in Thailand, but on the global stage. So when they finally met for the first time, their match inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium pulled in a general audience from the West that saw Muay Thai under a brighter spotlight.

Influential combat sports figures such as Joe Rogan and Luke Thomas also commended how Muay Thai is just a few steps away from becoming the next global sport.

That said, here are five reasons why Muay Thai can become the next mainstream global sport.

5. Long-rooted history making it a sport with a mythical aura

Combat sports have long been synonymous with martial arts, yet Muay Thai took the "martial" part to its core.

According to some journals, the Siamese army developed Muay Thai as a form of self-defense that the soldiers would use to protect themselves in the 16th century.

From its origins as a tool that was used on battlefields, Muay Thai slowly became a spectator sport that became an integral part of festivals and celebrations. It wasn’t until King Chulalongkorn’s ascension to the throne in 1868 that Muay Thai got integrated into Thailand’s national identity.

4. Pure unadulterated striking

There’s no better way to capture a combat sports fan’s attention than with relentless striking.

While MMA has become the pinnacle of combat sports, some fans would gripe if a match involved too much grappling or the dreaded lay-and-pray. Muay Thai, meanwhile, doesn’t have that sort of so-called lull.

Muay Thai might just be the best striking discipline on the planet, and ONE Championship’s Muay Thai product is arguably the best there is on the planet.

ONE Championship encourages its fighters to go all out on their fights and it often results in either highlight reel knockouts or three and five-round duels that leave fans gasping for air.

Regardless of the fighters’ styles, whether they’re counter-strikers or forward aggressors, ONE Championship’s Muay Thai athletes will deliver electrifying action every chance they get.

3. Joe Rogan’s stamp of approval

Joe Rogan, strangely enough, is one of the most influential figures in martial arts in the current era.

From being a host to a respected MMA commentator, the former Taekwondo jin and kickboxer has become a strong voice in the combat sports community and his latest observation practically put Muay Thai in the spotlight.

Rogan was just one of the millions of fans who tuned in to watch Superlek and Rodtang put on the Muay Thai fight of the century. Following the fight, Rogan said that Muay Thai has the potential to take the Western Hemisphere by storm.

ONE Championship already planted the seeds and it’s just a matter of time before the promotion puts Muay Thai on the same air as boxing or MMA.

2. Current stars pushing the boundaries of the sport

What are sports if not for their mythical figures? Basketball has the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, the late great Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and a whole lot more. Football has Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele, Maradona, and again a boatload of names.

Sports won’t stand on its feet without its personalities, and Muay Thai already has it.

After the old legends Saenchai and Buakaw retired from the sport, the current crop of superstars took over and they gladly put Muay Thai on their shoulders.

Rodtang and Superlek are undoubtedly the most recognized of the bunch, but they’re not the only people putting Muay Thai on the global stage.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Jonathan Haggerty, Joseph Lasiri, Smilla Sundell, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao are just some of the stars taking up space in the massive constellation that is ONE Championship.

Of course, there’s also Stamp Fairtex. The Thai megastar once held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, and she’s brought that striking intensity to MMA where she now aims to capture the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 against Ham Seo Hee.

1. ONE Championship putting on bangers every week and every month

ONE Championship truly is the home of martial arts, and the promotion has always put on absolute barnburners not just every month but every week.

The organization doesn’t just produce monthly shows with its ONE Fight Night cards, which are live and free in North America via Prime Video, it also puts on weekly bangers with the ONE Friday Fights series at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Muay Thai even took center stage in the Amazon shows with ONE Fight Nights 9, 11, and 12 all having Muay Thai main events.

Then there’s the ONE Friday Fights cards which already have some of the most iconic knockout finishes in Lumpinee history.