5 reasons why Sean O'Malley shouldn't be compared to Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names the sport of MMA has ever produced. Today, however, Sean O’Malley is one of the most dominant names to compete within the UFC.

With two KOs and three TKO wins, almost every fight that O’Malley has fought in the UFC has been a memorable experience. Owing to his public persona and stellar record, many have contrasted him against Mcgregor.

While it is easy to see hints of the Irishman in ‘Sugar’, there are those who believe there will never be anyone quite like 'The Notorious'.

With that, let’s check out five reasons why Sean O’Malley shouldn’t be compared to Conor McGregor.

#5. Number of fights in the UFC

Sean O’Malley made his UFC debut following his victory in Dana White’s Contender series. He won his first PPV fight at UFC 222 and has since fought a total of seven times under the promotion. Of those fights, he holds six wins and only one loss, which is quite impressive in its own right.

However, by shifting our focus towards ‘The Notorious’, we find that the Irishman has fought 14 fights so far within the UFC of which he suffered four losses. Clearly, Conor McGregor has had double the number of fights in comparison to O’Malley, but that isn’t the only thing.

Today MMA has evolved into a highly popular sport, and with that we have a plethora of promotions with outstanding fighters. But the fact is, the UFC is the gold standard for every MMA fighter, for only the most elite and skilled are picked up by the promotion. Looking at McGregor’s record through a lens, we realize just how big a feat it is to compete amongst alphas and hold a record like that.

#4. Accomplishments in the UFC

O’Malley has provided some absolute slug fests while fighting his opponents. His precision striking and strong grappling skills make him a force to be reckoned with. One glance at his accomplishments, and you find that ‘Sugar’ has earned two Fight of the Night bonuses and four Performance of the Night awards.

Now let’s have a look at Conor McGregor’s accomplishments. One Knockout of the Night, two Fight of the Night, seven Performance of the Night awards and the first ever Irish-born UFC champion.

If that wasn’t enough, he also holds the most consecutive post-fight bonuses (8) and most consecutive Performance of the Night awards in UFC history (5).

But the creme-de-la-creme of his accomplishments is his fastest title fight victory in UFC history against Jose Aldo, which he won in just 13 seconds.

What that shows us about the Irishman is that despite fighting amongst the most elite and deadliest fighters in MMA’s most competitive promotion, he has consistently outdone our expectations and outshined his opponents.

Barring just three fights, Conor McGregor's UFC record is bejeweld by accomplishments the likes of which we so rarely come across.

#3. Multi divisional UFC champion

O’Malley possess the potential to be a championship contender in the bantamweight division. He’s got the skills and he’s certainly loved by the fans, which always makes for a perfect champion.

However, the division is studded with a list of exceptional fighters, each of whom have their own unique style. So, it waits to be seen whether ‘Sugar’ has what it takes to dethrone the current bantamweight king and claim his spot as a champion.

On the far end of the championship spectrum lies Conor McGregor. The third fighter ever in the UFC to be crowned king in not just one, but two divisions.

We all remember how Conor McGregor rose through the ranks of the featherweight division initially, where he first became the interim champion and then in a massive win became the featherweight champion. But ‘The Notorious’ wasn’t done just yet, for he subsequently went on to win the UFC lightweight title all within the span of just one year.

What is truly impressive is that this wasn’t the first time Conor McGregor had become a multi-division champion.

Prior to the UFC, Conor McGregor fought in the Irish MMA promotion Cage Warrior, where he achieved the very same feat by winning featherweight and lightweight titles.

#2. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

O’Malley holds a professional boxing record of one win and no losses, and is known to compete in grappling tournaments as well. This clearly shows us his range as a true mixed martial artist.

When UFC fighters succeed in other sports, it is in itself a great way of promoting the UFC’s legitimacy as a top tier promotion. But nothing prepared any of us for when news broke of Conor McGregor going up against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The world erupted with excitement when the fight was confirmed, and we all remember the heated confrontations between the two stalwarts. While we all know the eventual outcome of the fight, Conor McGregor single-handedly managed to promote the UFC like no fighter ever before has or ever will.

The reality is, no MMA fighter could ever pull-off something of this magnitude, right from Dana White to the fans, everyone admits that it was the McGregor magic that made this possible.

#1. ‘The Notorious’ phenom

Many look at Conor McGregor now and wonder if we have seen the last of him. Whether that is true or not, only time will tell.

But what cannot be denied is that MMA has never seen anyone quite like McGregor. What sets him apart from the rest is his ability to know what the fans want, and then to go and deliver it in insane proportions.

Today, the Irishman is no longer just a UFC fighter but a brand unto himself. From establishing his brand of whiskey to million-dollar endorsements and even promoting his own fights, Conor McGregor is truly unlike anyone else we’ve seen before.

His larger-than-life persona has shown MMA fans just how exciting the sport can be with his presence alone.

And though Sean O’Malley deserves his due as an outstanding fighter, we simply cannot compare him to the legend of ’The Notorious’.

