5 reasons why TUF is important for the UFC

Since debuting on Spike TV in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has been important in developing the future of the UFC.

TUF is a reality show that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what preparation is like for a UFC bout. The show has since become synonymous with the UFC and an indicator of who some of its future stars could be. Each episode features a challenge that determines which coach gets to select the next fight.

Once the fight is determined, both fighters go through their preparations to ensure they make weight and are ready to compete. TUF is a tournament style bracket, so once the preliminary portion is complete, the fighters are matched up until two remain. The two remaining fighters then go through training camps and compete in the TUF finale for a UFC contract.

It was recently announced that the popular show will return for season 30 in 2022. This list will look at 5 reasons why The Ultimate Fighter is important for the UFC.

#5. TUF tests fighters mentally and physically

Kicking off this list of reasons why TUF is important is that the show tests the fighters both mentally and physically. TUF is a great opportunity for the promotion to see whether the fighters could handle being a UFC athlete. Fighters are taken out of their comfort zones when participating in the show and are even separated from their families and forced to live in the fighter house for the duration of filming.

Even if fighters are defeated, they still need to make sure they’re prepared to step in at any moment. Injuries have happened in the past and an impressive performance could lead to a fighter getting a second opportunity. In addition, fighters train daily, take part in challenges, and cut weight for their respective bouts on the show. This could be a real mental toll for all the fighters involved.

TUF testing fighters mentally and physically is important because it shows the UFC which competitors are willing to go the extra mile.

