5 reasons why UFC 280 could be an all-time classic event

While there are two Fight Night events preceding it next month, it’s hard to deny that the main attraction next month is UFC 280. The event is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

UFC 280 is not just one of the most stacked events that the promotion has put together thus far into 2022, it might turn out to be one of the greatest events in MMA history, period.

Sure, the event could well suffer late changes, but if things all go to plan, we could be in for a classic.

Here are five reasons why UFC 280 could turn out to be an all-time great event.

#5. UFC 280’s undercard is packed with some insane talent

Can Sean Brady keep his unbeaten run going against Belal Muhammad?

UFC 280 is a truly stacked event, with two title bouts at the top of the card as well as two potential top contender’s bouts elsewhere. However, it’s also a remarkably deep card. Some of the promotion’s most talented prospects are also set to be in action.

The welterweight clash between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady, for instance, might end up flying under the radar. But it pits two top fifteen ranked fighters against one another, with Brady putting his unbeaten record on the line against an opponent who has wins over Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia.

Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir sounds like the kind of fight that, while it won’t produce a title contender, could turn out to be an out-and-out war from start to finish. Manon Fiorot could become a genuine flyweight title contender if she can get past the highly-ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

All three of those bouts could probably headline or co-headline a Fight Night event, and underneath them, other highly-ranked prospects such as Jailton Almeida, Armen Petrosyan and Muhammad Mokaev are also set to compete against tricky foes.

Essentially, there doesn’t appear to be a bad fight on this card – making it a must-see for any MMA fan.

#4. Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot might decide the next challenger for the UFC lightweight title

Mateusz Gamrot could claim a lightweight title shot if he can overcome Beneil Dariush

It has already been announced that should anything occur to prevent either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev from competing for the vacant lightweight title in UFC 280’s main event, Beneil Dariush will step in as their replacement.

However, the No.6-ranked Dariush, who is riding a seven-fight win streak, isn’t about to rest on his laurels and wait for an opportunity.

The Iranian-born fighter is also set to compete at the event against one of 2022’s breakout stars, Polish prospect Mateusz Gamrot.

‘Gamer’ climbed into the top ten this year by beating Arman Tsarukyan in a five-round thriller, taking his overall UFC record to 4-1. He appears to have everything required to become a genuine title contender.

How he’ll deal with Dariush, who has world-class grappling and has been knocking out his foes with flashy strikes, remains to be seen.

Either way, the winner of this one could well find themselves in title contention. If Oliveira wins in the headliner, they could even lay claim to the next shot at the gold, given ‘Do Bronx’ has cleaned out many of the division’s other top contenders.

#3. Sean O’Malley will finally get an elite-level test against Petr Yan

Sean O'Malley is in for a huge test when he takes on Petr Yan

While he’s one of the best prospects in the UFC's bantamweight division, it’s fair to say that Sean O’Malley hasn’t faced off against any bantamweight elite.

That should’ve changed earlier this year when he fought Pedro Munhoz, but that fight ended in anticlimactic fashion due to an errant eye poke suffered by the Brazilian.

At UFC 280, ‘Sugar’ will face off with former titleholder Petr Yan. To say that he’s going to be tested by the Russian would be a huge understatement.

‘No Mercy’ has only ever lost to one fighter – current champion Aljamain Sterling. He buzzsawed through Jose Aldo and Urijah Faber and overcame Cory Sandhagen, one of the most dynamic strikers in UFC today.

Yan has some of the most dangerous striking in the promotion, but he will be giving up five inches of reach to O’Malley. 'Sugar' possesses excellent footwork, timing, use of range, and also hits like a truck.

On paper, this fight should favor Yan, but if O’Malley can find a way to pull off a victory, then he could be in line for a title shot.

Overall, this one is a must-see fight and will probably only gain more hype as the event gets closer.

#2. Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw sounds like an absolute barnburner

Aljamain Sterling can cement his greatness if he can beat TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling was able to edge out former bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan in their rematch earlier in 2022. ‘The Funk Master’ had finally proven that he was the top fighter in the 135lbs division after a controversial DQ win over Yan in their first encounter had besmirched his image.

UFC 280, though, will offer Sterling the chance to prove himself further. He'll face an arguably more dangerous opponent in the form of another former champion – TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw famously held the title on two occasions between 2014 and 2019. He never lost it inside the octagon, he was forced to relinquish it following a positive test for the banned substance EPO.

Prior to that, his only loss at 135lbs since 2013 came in a controversial bout with Dominick Cruz that many fans felt Dillashaw had won. Whether EPO did help him remains a fair question, but he looked back to his best in his 2021 win over Cory Sandhagen.

So can Sterling turn back the challenge of the former titleholder? Dillashaw should be a uniquely tricky opponent for him thanks to his tremendous striking and his powerful wrestling game.

Basically, this sounds like one of the best title fights in recent memory – making UFC 280 a must-see show.

#1. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev might turn out to be one of the best grappling bouts in UFC history

Can Charles Oliveira submit Islam Makhachev like he did to Justin Gaethje?

The biggest selling point for UFC 280 is obviously the headlining bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.

Not only does this bout pit two of the world’s best 155lbers against one another, but it could also prove to be one of the best grappling matches ever seen inside the octagon. Both men have absolutely phenomenal skills on the mat.

Oliveira is undoubtedly the most venomous submission artist ever seen in the UFC. He holds an insane total of 16 victories inside the octagon via tapout, including rear naked choke wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Whether he’s on top or on his back, ‘do Bronx’ is capable of finding a submission against any opponent.

However, he’ll be facing a juggernaut in his own right in the form of Makhachev. A training partner and protégé of former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani is a phenomenal wrestler who averages 3.41 takedowns per fight. He's also a former Sambo world champion.

Islam is a dangerous finisher in his own right, with tapout wins over the likes of Drew Dober and Dan Hooker to his name. He effortlessly controlled elite grapplers like Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan.

Sure, both men are more than capable of striking and knocking their foes out, but it’s more likely that they’ll engage in a war on the mat in Abu Dhabi. We could well be in for a classic regardless of who comes out on top.

This is one of the best title bouts that the promotion has put together in recent memory, and is a worthy headliner for what looks like one of the most stacked events of all time.

