5 reasons why the UFC should book a fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson next

Just a few years ago, Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson were considered to be two of the best fighters in the lightweight division.

After the Irishman defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts simultaneously, there was talk of him fighting 'El Cucuy' to defend his title. But the fight never came to fruition.

'The Notorious' has fought in the lightweight division three times since his win over Alvarez and has lost three bouts. This has put a significant dent on McGregor's image as one of the best fighters ever to grace the octagon.

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, was considered to be one of the most dangerous lightweights in the UFC as late as May 2020. After stacking up a highly impressive 12-fight winning streak in arguably the most dangerous division in the UFC, 'El Cucuy' faced Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 249. After a devastating fight and a TKO loss, the 37-year-old lost his aura of invincibility.

The rough patch for Ferguson didn't end there. 'The Boogeyman' went on to get dominated in his next two fights. He lost to Beneil Dariush and current 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira.

McGregor and Ferguson now stand at a crossroads, with their future in the UFC uncertain.

Both fighters have often taken digs at each other on social media. So it seems like a perfect time to make this fantasy match-up come true.

Here are five reasons why a fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson would make perfect sense right now:

#5 The trash talk between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson would be fireworks

“No Sauce Mcnuggets” @TheNotoriousMMA Just A Replica Of A Former Self He Used To Be. I’ve Got A Solid Right Hand To Test That Chin Of His. How Sweet It Is, -Tiramisu Tuesday pic.twitter.com/KGnJHeExsc — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 26, 2019

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson tend to drop iconic lines on the mic whenever given an opportunity. While the Irishman is notorious for his trash-talking skills, 'El Cucuy' is not far behind. Ferguson recently came up with 'Dana White privilege' in the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference, leaving Dana White and the audience in splits.

Watch the clip below:

Tony Ferguson to Michael Chandler: “You got Dana White privilege." What a line. #UFC262pic.twitter.com/HRpwDo1J9C — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 13, 2021

If a fight between the two were to be made, fans would see some entertaining encounters, to say the least.

