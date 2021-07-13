When was the last time Conor McGregor won a fight?

Conor McGregor's last victory in the UFC was against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. The welterweight bout was stopped at the 40-seccond mark of the first round after McGregor obliterated Cerrone with brutal ground and pound.

The Irishman was in control of the entire fight from the get-go. He threw a left hand with vicious intent at the opening bell that missed Cerrone by inches. 'Cowboy' tried clinching to evade the shots, but to no avail as McGregor landed some heavy shoulder strikes that broke the veteran fighter's nose.

After breaking from the clinch, McGregor landed a well-placed headkick that wobbled Cerrone. The former double champion followed with an onslaught of strikes until referee Herb Dean waved the fight off.

Watch the entire fight below:

Conor McGregor was elated to secure a TKO finish over Donald Cerrone, who at the time held the record for most wins in UFC history. In his post-fight octagon interview, McGregor expressed his exhileration over the massive win.

"I changed levels with that and came up into it, so it's a good shot... Donald holds the record for most headkick knockouts. The amount of record that man has. I'm so happy to be able get him down with a headkick myself," said Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor loses via TKO at UFC 264

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage at UFC 264 last Saturday.

The Irishman snapped his tibia and fibula after wrongly planting his left foot on the canvas. He was promptly rushed to Cedars-Senai hospital in L.A. where he underwent surgery.

The former champion posted a recovery update via Twitter on Sunday:

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Following the inconclusive end to UFC 264, president Dana White said in the post-fight presser that McGregor vs. Poirier 4 needs to happen down the line.

The UFC supremo added that Poirier will first fight Charles Oliveira for the undisputed belt in the fall of 2021.

"The fight didn't get finished, you can't have a fight finished that way. You know, we'll see how this whole thing plays out, who knows how long Conor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is read," said Dana White.

Dana White just said a 4th fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will happen when McGregor has recovered from his injury. He goes into surgery tomorrow. #UFC264 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

