5 reasons why we must watch a Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz rematch

One of the most exciting matchups of 2019 was the battle for the ‘BMF Championship’ between UFC veterans Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden was unfortunately stopped after the third round by the cage-side doctor.

While Jorge Masvidal was awarded the ‘BMF' title by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, fans were left wanting more. Here are 5 reasons we need to see a Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz rematch.

#5 The pre-fight hype

Before Diaz and Masvidal met in the octagon, the hype before the fight was enormous. The pre-fight press conference in New York was packed full of media and fans. ‘Gamebred’ famously showed up wearing an outfit inspired by the movie Scarface.

A rematch between the two would no doubt create a lot of buzz for the UFC and give MMA fans more classic Diaz quotes and Masvidal costumes.

#4 It was just getting interesting

Nate Diaz had a much better third round

While Jorge Masvidal dominated the early rounds of the first fight, there were signs that Nate Diaz was coming into his own in the third round. He was able to hit Masvidal more with his boxing strikes and push the Miami-based fighter backward for the first time in the bout.

Unfortunately, the doctor stopped the fight after the third round, halting any momentum Diaz had and robbing Jorge of the opportunity to finish the fight more definitively.

#3 Can Jorge finish the job?

Can Masvidal finish Diaz?

At UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal was very close to stopping Nate Diaz in the first round. He dropped Diaz with a combination of a hellacious elbow followed up by a head kick that cut his opponent open. Masvidal followed up with vicious ground and pound with Diaz barely surviving the round.

A rematch would give the BMF champion the chance to finish what he started at UFC 244. The anticlimatic ending of the first bout took some of the shine off the win for Masvidal.

A rematch would also give Diaz the chance to get revenge and knock out ‘Gamebred’.

#2 The final UFC fight for Masvidal or Diaz?

Does Masvidal or Diaz retire after the rematch?

There is a possibility that a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz could be the final fight for either UFC welterweight. Jorge Masvidal is 36-years-old and has had 49 professional MMA fights plus a few street fights as a teenager. By the time this fight is scheduled, it could be time for "Street Jesus" to hang up the gloves.

Nate Diaz is 35-years-old and has shown that he’s not obsessed with MMA. He’s made good money over the past few fights and this could be the perfect time for him to join his older brother in MMA retirement.

If the rematch was to be the final UFC fight for either man, it would only ramp up interest in the fight.

#1 BMF Championship

While not an officially recognized UFC title, the BMF championship made the main event between Masvidal and Diaz at UFC 244 much more interesting. So, for the rematch, it is super necessary that the ‘BMF’ belt is on the line again.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presented the belt last time out, but why not mix it up and bring in Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury?

Jorge Masvidal had legendary boxer Roberto Duran walk out with him in New York. For the rematch, Nate could have his brother Nick walk him out to add some more star power to the event.