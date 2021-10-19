5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

This weekend sees the UFC return to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori. The event comes just one week before a major non-pay-per-view numbered show in the form of UFC 267.

UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori is a far superior card to the two prior Fight Night events that we’ve been treated to, meaning there’s plenty to look forward to.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why fans need to watch UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori.

#5. Negumereanu and Villanueva could produce a classic UFC slugfest

Ike Villanueva tends to produce violent knockouts when he fights in the UFC

The main card opener this weekend features light heavyweights Nicolae Negumereanu and Ike Villanueva facing off. While these fighters are unlikely to produce a technical masterclass, they could end up putting on a slugfest for the ages.

Villanueva has been with the UFC since May 2020, going 1-3 since his octagon debut, including a loss to Chase Sherman. Usually, a record like that would be enough for the promotion to release a fighter, but there’s a good reason why ‘Hurricane Ike’ has been kept around.

Essentially, the big puncher guarantees excitement when he steps inside the octagon. He hasn’t gone the distance in any of his fights thus far, either winning or losing via TKO. In fact, he’s seen the final buzzer on just four occasions in 30 career fights.

Negumereanu is a bit less proven, both in the UFC and overall. ‘Nick’ holds an MMA record of 10-1. While he’s gone 1-1 in the UFC, with both fights going the distance, they were the exception, not the rule.

Outside of the UFC, Negumereanu reeled off nine straight wins, with none of them going the distance. Instead, he produced six knockouts and three submissions. Against a reckless fighter like Villanueva, then, the chances of the big Romanian going the distance appear to be very slim.

Sure, neither man is likely to box like Floyd Mayweather, but fans can probably expect a crazy brawl with one of these two being knocked out, meaning this fight should be a must-see affair.

