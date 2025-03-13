5 reasons why the welterweight division is currently the UFC's most exciting weight class

Historically, the UFC's welterweight division has always been one of the promotion's stronger weight classes. Legends like Matt Hughes, Georges St-Pierre, and Robbie Lawler all plied their trade there.

Right now, the UFC's welterweight division may be entering another golden age of sorts, and could be seen as the most exicting weight class overall.

Sure, fans could make an argument for lightweight or bantamweight too, but right now, it's hard to look past 170 pounds as the promotion's best.

Here are five reasons why the welterweight division is currently the UFC's most exciting weight class.

#5. The UFC's welterweight division tends to produce exciting fights

One area that puts the welterweight division above most of the UFC's other weight classes is the fact that the fighters at 170 pounds tend to produce exciting fights.

The primary reason for this is probably the fact that the division sits in what could be described as MMA's 'Goldilocks zone'.

Fighters at 170 pounds are quick and athletic enough to push a strong pace over three or five rounds, but they're also powerful enough to produce brutal knockouts.

Therefore, sloppy fights involving tired athletes, like we often see at heavyweight, are thankfully rare. And the division doesn't tend to produce as many fights that go the distance with little damage done, as flyweight can often do.

2024, for instance, produced some absolutely thrilling welterweight bouts, including Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry, and Joaquin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson.

Essentially, when fans see a welterweight bout in a main card slot at a UFC event, there are never worries that it's likely to be boring.

#4. The division's ageing veterans aren't afraid to face up-and-comers

The UFC prides itself on its matchmaking, always looking to pit the best against the best. However, that isn't always possible.

In the modern era in particular, we've seen numerous examples of ageing veterans with star power looking to avoid facing hot up-and-comers.

Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov both had problems finding opponents on their way up, for instance. Fans were stunned in 2024, meanwhile, when Dana White and company were able to persuade Dustin Poirier to fight prospect Benoit Saint-Denis.

Thankfully, though, that hasn't really been the case in the welterweight division, which probably explains why the top 15 has a more fresh feel than some of the UFC's other weight classes.

Older stars like Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson have been more than happy to face off with rising stars such as Sean Brady and Jack Della Maddalena.

Even the much-maligned Colby Covington, a fighter often accused of ducking and dodging, took on a prospect in Joaquin Buckley last year.

Next weekend, meanwhile, will see former champion Leon Edwards waste no time in getting back in the saddle, as he takes on a massively tricky foe in Brady.

The attitude of the welterweight division's veterans, then, is an absolute breath of fresh air in comparison to other situations, making the division one of the UFC's hottest.

#3. Belal Muhammad could be seen as a vulnerable champion

Any fighter who wins a title in the UFC is worthy of a massive amount of respect. However, it's fair to say that some champions are more dominant than others, and any fighter just beginning their reign should be considered more vulnerable.

Right now, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad would be considered one of those vulnerable champions.

'Remember the Name' unseated Leon Edwards for the title last July, but has not yet made his first defense. He was pegged to face Shavkat Rakhmonov in December, but after being forced out with an injury, has not fought since.

Muhammad is on a lengthy unbeaten streak, having not tasted defeat since January 2019, but despite this, he's rarely looked infallible. In fact, he's only finished two opponents during that eleven-bout run.

Unlike champions like Islam Makhachev and Weili Zhang, then - who have tended to dominate their foes - that invincible aura doesn't sit around Muhammad yet.

It still feels like 'Remember the Name' could have trouble with a number of top fighters, giving the top of the division jeopardy and making welterweight the UFC's most exciting weight class.

#2. The welterweight division is full of exciting prospects

One thing that makes the UFC's welterweight division incredibly strong right now is the number of exciting prospects climbing the ladder there.

Last year, the likes of Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena, and Ian Machado Garry were all pegged for potential stardom, and all three climbed up into title contention. Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley weren't too far behind.

However, those five fighters aren't the only hot up-and-comers out there at 170 pounds.

Both Carlos Prates and Michael Morales climbed into the bottom end of the top 15 last year, and could definitely shoot themselves into real title contention in 2025.

Even looking past them, newer fighters such as Bryan Battle, Jacobe Smith, and Carlos Leal have all impressed recently and will look to climb the ladder as the year goes on.

With so much fresh talent, then, the UFC's matchmakers can't go wrong at 170 pounds. Essentially, the welterweight division is the one to watch when it comes to prospects.

#1. There are numerous fresh contenders for the UFC welterweight title

It's arguable that the thing that makes the UFC's welterweight division so strong right now is the number of potential title contenders out there.

Champion Belal Muhammad is all set to face Jack Della Maddalena in the headliner of UFC 315 with his title on the line. However, the Aussie is not technically the division's top contender, a spot that belongs to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

'Nomad' is expected to get his crack at the title later down the line, but there's also a chance that he could be supplanted, too.

Sean Brady, for instance, could lay claim to a shot if he overcomes former champ Leon Edwards later this month. Meanwhile, the likes of Ian Machado Garry, Joaquin Buckley and even another former titleholder in Kamaru Usman aren't that far away from an opportunity.

Basically, it's hard to guess what the next few welterweight title fights might be or who they might involve, which makes for a highly unpredictable top of the division. It's something that cannot really be said for many of the promotion's other weight classes right now.

