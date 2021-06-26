5 retired UFC legends that fans would love to see return for lucrative fights

Over the years, many modern-day gladiators have stepped inside the 21st-century colosseum that is the UFC octagon and etched their names in combat sports history. Some fighters leave behind a legacy so great that fans still crave to see them inside the cage again, even after retiring.

UFC fans can't seem to get enough of some of these retired legends and would always love to see them step inside the octagon one last time. Sometimes, the fans get what they want, and on other occasions, their wishes aren't fulfilled. It isn't easy to return to a sport that requires such physical and mental rigor. However, some fighters still choose to do it.

Miesha Tate is stepping out of retirement to return to the octagon in July, and fans couldn't be any more hyped about the return of 'Cupcake.' Another UFC legend, Nick Diaz, is also set to return to the UFC, according to Dana White. Diaz has always been a fan favorite, and tickets for his potential octagon return will sell like hot cakes.

But one thing is for certain, some UFC fighters will always be persuaded to step out of retirement for the sake of fans, and on some occasions, even business. The popularity of these UFC Hall-of-Famers and the intrigue surrounding their potential return would do massive pay-per-view numbers and the top-brass is aware of the same.

In this article, we look at five such UFC retired fighters who fans would love to see return for lucrative fights.

5) Brock Lesnar (MMA record 5-3-0 [1 NC])

Brock Lesnar

In terms of the ability to sell pay-per-views, Brock Lesnar's star power is only next to that of the mighty Conor McGregor. Apart from the Irishman, Lesnar is the only man in UFC history to have generated over a million PPV buys more than once in his career. His rematch against Frank Mir at UFC 100 sold a massive 1,600,000 PPVs, making it one of the most-watched events in UFC history.

Brock Lesnar is also a former UFC heavyweight champion and registered an awe-inspiring victory against heavyweight knockout artist Mark Hunt in his last outing at UFC 200. Although he won, Lesnar later tested positive for PEDs, and the result was overturned into a no-contest.

In his first stint with the UFC, Lesnar fought seven times and emerged victorious on four occasions. Apart from the intrigue of watching a pro-wrestler transitioning to MMA, Lesnar's ability to move his massive frame with incredible agility and his wrestling skills made him popular in the combat sports world.

Despite not being around for years, former champions like Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier would often call out Brock Lesnar after fights, hoping to grab a big payday. While it is unlikely that he will ever fight again, Dana White would definitely want Lesnar to step inside the octagon again and thrill the fans because that's what's best for business.

